Prep boys hockey: Hermantown, Plante bomb St. Cloud Cathedral in 10-1 win

The Hawks took revenge two months later in the semifinals of the Minnesota Class A state tournament in a four-goal win, but the Hermantown players had a bit more retaliation at the Hermantown Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Second forward Zam Plante, the state’s second top scorer, scored five goals as best Hermantown drove to the 10-1 non-conference victory.

Last year was tough and shot that lead away, said senior defender Joey Pierce. We had three draws in a row where we blew the lead. But we responded well to the state tournament and we didn’t forget that match then and brought it to them, and the same thing happened today.

This is a Crusaders team in rebuild mode after winning the 2019 Class A title and finishing third last season, although that didn’t mean the Hawks (6-0) were any less excited to play their rival.





These guys had a little extra juice to play Cathedral, said Hawks coach Patrick Andrews. It’s such a big rivalry. They were pretty excited to be playing today.

Pierce was one of six Hermantown players to score goals on Saturday, but it was Plante who continued to show why he was so highly regarded in the program. The Youth Hockey Hub Bantam Player of the Year 2020 has 14 goals and 11 assists in six games after two goals and an assist in the second period and a hat-trick in the third period.

He’s special, Andrews said. There is not a day in the field or during a game when he does not do something that just lets me go, wow! When it comes to hockey, he is years older than he is old-fashioned. And that’s only his mind. His ability is the next level; he is phenomenal.

Plante, son of former Stanley Cup winner Derek Plante and grandson of Hawk’s legendary coach Bruce Plante, replaced Mr. Hockey Blake Biondi shirt number and everyone and is only three points behind Wasecas Kyle Ahlschlager for the state score. He is quick to call his more seasoned teammates.

It couldn’t be better (start), Plante said. Guys helped me out so it’s been great so far. Our team is on the ice so quickly and makes passes everywhere. It’s fun to play in the system now.

Most guys are really good skaters and we can wear out teams and keep attacking all the time. It is difficult for a goalkeeper to stay with us that long.

Crusaders goalkeeper Grant Martin kept his team short in the game, making 20 saves in the first period. Gavin Blomdahl ruined the attempt when he took a pass from Dominic Thomas and gave Martin 2:07 in the game.

Aydyn Dowd, Plante, Pierce, Wyatt Carlson and Plante again scored goals in a 32-shot barrage in the second period.

We took a lot of offense and we came out in the second and third periods and started putting a lot of pucks on the net, Pierce said.

Plante then took over in the third, with a wrist in a shot from the right circle, scoring from his knees into the slot and stealing the puck in the neutral zone, scoring shorthand on a breakaway.

He’s so effortless, Andrews said. He’s an ice rink rat and he sees the game in a different way that most people don’t.

Hermantown ended with 68 shots on target.

St. Cloud Cathedral 0-0-11

Hermantown 1-5-410

First Period 1. H, Gavin Blomdahl (Dominic Thomas, Matt Kauppinen), 2:07.

Second Period 2. H, Aydyn Dowd (Cole Antcliff), 0:08; 3. H, Zam Plante (Ethan Lund), 8:33; 4. H, Joey Pierce (Thomas), 9:11; 5. H, Wyatt Carlson (Plante, George Peterson), 11:02; 6. H, Plante (Carlson, Lund), 11:42.

Third Period 7. H, Plante (Jack Glockle, Pierce), 2:10; 8. SCC, Collin Hess (Jackson Henderson, Kyle Longstrom), 3:10; 9. H, Plante (Carter Rother), 7:15; 10. H, Plante, 11:50 (sh); 11. H, Ty Hanson (Cole Antcliff, Beau Janzig), 1:30 (pp).

Rescues Grant Martin, SCC, 58; Garron Opsahl, H, 8; Cole Thorsvik, H, 4.