Nikola Jokic drops 47 points, Denver Nuggets ends Utah Jazz’s winning streak at 11





DENVER – Nikola Jokic tied his career high with 47 points and the fast-starting Denver Nuggets beat Utah 128-117 on Sunday to end the Jazz’s winning streak at 11. Jokic was 17 for 26 off the field, hitting all four of his three-point tries, making 9 of 10 free throws and had 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half. 2 Related Will Barton added 18 points, and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the sixth time in seven games. Utah lost for the first time since January 6 in New York. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points and Donovan Mitchell had 13 in 31 minutes after missing two games in a concussion. Denver hit all eight of its three-point tries, shooting 80% in the first quarter. The Nuggets kept it going in the second, leaving the field 13 of 24 and finishing 15 of 17 from long range in the first half to take a 79-54 halftime lead. The Nuggets’ score of 88.2% from depth was the best 3-point field goal percentage in the half (minimum 15 tries of 3 points) in the past 20 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The lead was 86-58 with 8:11 left in the third quarter when Utah made a big run. The Jazz hit eight 3-pointers and beat Denver 18 to get 99-91. JaMychal Green had all 11 points in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets returned the lead to 20. Jokic tied his career high with a lay-up with 2:05 left. TIP-INS Jazz: Derrick Favors had seven points and six rebounds in his return. He missed the previous two games because of pain in his lower back. Utah beat every opponent but one by double digits in the 11-game winning streak. The only close game was a 109-105 win over Denver on January 17. The winning streak was the team’s longest since a 12-gamer February 11-March. 10, 2009. The franchise record was 15 in 1996. Nuggets: G Gary Harris (left adductor strain) didn’t play after the first quarter. He tried not to shoot within 8:45 pm of court. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

