How the success of Indian cricket teams can be a model for the country’s manufacturing sector

Could building a champion cricket team provide some insight into building a champion manufacturing sector, a challenge that India has long grappled with without much success? It is sometimes said that the sports field is a better place than a classroom for children to learn important life skills. There may be lessons for policymakers after India’s remarkable victory in Australia. Here are four of them.

First, compete with the best. For decades, the only way for cricket players to compete with the best cricket in the world was to hit the Indian elf. That privilege was limited to a small set and even for them, the chance to play against the best teams came only once every few years. Not every national team had the same quality. That all changed with the IPL, which brought the world’s best talent alongside and against not only India’s best talent, but also the country’s second, third and fourth talent. Over the past 13 years, at least a hundred Indian cricketers have honed their skills as they compete against the world’s best, even in the shortest format. And to be competitive, they had to set the bar much higher than domestic cricket. That is why a third-choice Indian team could compete so well against Australia in its den.

For the Indian industry, foreign investment must play the role of the overseas cricketers. Fortunately, little by little, the government has opened most sectors, including defense, to foreign direct investment, it should end artificial limits. In many service sectors, such as hospitality, foreign competition (think McDonalds) has already spurred Indian players (think Haldirams) to raise their standards and compete.

Two, preferential treatment for the locals. The IPL has a rule that limits the number of foreign players to four in every eleven. As a result, a larger number of Indian players have found space in the competition. If there was no limit in the beginning, many teams might have seven or eight foreign players in their eleven, depriving Indian players of the opportunity to hone their skills. Recall that in 2008 Indian cricket did not have the bank strength it has now after 13 years of IPL. There would be more demand for foreign players.

In the industry context, this would translate into limited protection against destructive overseas competition. This does not mean limiting foreign direct investment. However, it would protect against imports that have flooded entire sectors, preventing local manufacturers from emerging. This is the acute reality, especially in the context of imports from China. The government must ensure that there is some preference for the local industry, even if it is exposed to the best from abroad. Back to sports, arguably the best football league in the world, the English Premier League, has failed to create a world-class English football team as the league is dominated by foreign players with not enough opportunities for local players in top teams.

Three, first-class infrastructure. Much comment has been made on how many of Team Indias’ new cricket stars come from smaller towns and less privileged backgrounds compared to previous generations. This has been made possible by large-scale expenditure on setting up premium cricket facilities in non-traditional cricket centers.

Over the past decade, cities like Ranchi, Indore, Dharamshala, Jaipur and, most recently, Ahmedabad have built better stadiums than those in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Chennai. In addition to stadiums, the BCCI has also invested in other infrastructure across India that provides access, opportunities and a level playing field for a diversity of talent.

India has built its infrastructure impressively, especially in the last six years, but given the wide gap between India and global standards, much more needs to be done quickly, particularly in logistics, to keep the prospect of production costs competitive. make and enable. a level playing field for every Indian entrepreneur.

Celebrate, attract the best talent. Sporty children have the choice of whether they choose cricket or something else. Likewise, young people have a choice of whether to pursue a cricket career or play it safe by focusing on their studies. When the conditions are right for a career in a particular sport, that’s where the best talent flows. There is little doubt that the success of Indian cricket over the past two decades has meant that every good sportsman chooses cricket and every good cricket player pursues his dream over study. For Indian manufacturing, the lack of perceived success and the presence of obstacles have led India’s best entrepreneurial talent to look for opportunities elsewhere, either in the services (look at the unicorns) or perhaps in manufacturing abroad (Bangladesh textiles , for example) . India cannot have a robust manufacturing sector unless its best talent takes the plunge. Unnecessary obstacles must disappear.

These lessons are not rocket science, but they require fair implementation. Of course, in the end, nothing succeeds like success. It creates a virtuous cycle. India is likely to emerge as the best cricket in the world and remain the top team for the next decade and more. If policymakers learn the right lessons from cricket, we can have one last chance to become globally competitive in production. To be the best, you have to be able to compete with and beat the best in their own field.

The author is chief economist Vedanta