



Bryan Harsin’s Auburn football program brings a B1G 10 stud defender. In landing Northwestern transfer Andrew Leota, the Tigers have proven to be a destination for prominent talent under the new regime. According to 247sports.com, the former Wildcat recorded 25 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his three-year stint in Evanston, Illinois. Over the past year, the six-foot defensive end gathered most of them, with 23 tackles and 4 sacks in the reverse 2020 campaign. Unlike the SEC, Leota played cardboard cutouts rather than personal fans. This upcoming season should be the Northwest Defense breakout star to experience true college football bliss: a packed Jordan-Hare Stadium. Outside of a blip against Michigan State, Northwestern had as successful a season as a team that didn’t take home the conference championship. They defeated a ranked IowaHawkeyes team in a Halloween night classic after being trailing 17-0, then followed that up with another win over a ranked opponent, holding the Wisconsin Badgers to a single touchdown on the way to another win at a (then) ranked opponent. Leota helped Northwestern be # 22 in the country in overall defense and # 19 in forced sales. Although they eventually lost to Ohio State in the B1G 10 Championship – after OSU made their best Nick Saban impression and changed the rules for qualifying for the title game after not playing the necessary six games initially – Northwestern did end up in the Citrus Bowl. Leota was absent for Northwestern’s win over Auburn football on New Years Day, so there won’t be any bad blood on his way to the Plains (there wouldn’t have been since Kevin Steele coached the Tigers anyway). Instead, the excitement is palpable now that Auburn has established himself as a player in the transfer portal.

