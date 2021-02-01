No. 24 Women’s tennis sweeps NAU, men go toe-to-toe against Texas in fourth place





Arizona State’s men’s and women’s tennis was in action on Sunday. The women surpassed in-state rival Northern Arizona and the men narrowly fell to No. 4 in Texas. Ladies The Lady Devils dominated in Tempe. No. 24 Arizona State (3-1) swept 7-0 on Sunday against Northern Arizona (2-1). Sammi Hampton / Marianna Argyrokastriti and Giulia Morlet / Tereza Kolarova pairs both won their doubles 6-1 for the first point of the day. Only two of the six singles matches went to a third set. The full results can be found below: Hampton over Ellie Millard (6-4, 6-2) Argyrokastriti over Elinor Beazley (6-3, 6-1) Morlet about Aba Neyestani (3-6, 6-0, 6-0) Kolarova over Madi Moore (6-1, 6-1) Lauryn John-Baptiste on Mimi Bland (6-2, 6-2) Ilze Hattingh about Gina Dittman (7-5, 7-6, 10-8) Arizona State will host Oklahoma and Kansas State this weekend. Men The Sun Devils (1-1) traveled to number 4 Texas (5-1) on Sunday. The Longhorns won 4-3, but the underdog Devils pushed them to the limit. Tim Ruehl and Andrea Bolla won 6-0 in their doubles against the best pair of Longhorns in Siem Woldeab and Eliot Spizzirri. The combination of Nathan Ponwith and Max McKennon produced a double result and Arizona State took a run. Ponwith bounced back after losing the first set in his singles game to Woldeab to give Arizona State another run. George Stoupe won both sets for the third run against the Sun Devils. However, Texas took the four other singles points and the game itself. McKennon and Makey Rakotomalala pushed their games to the third sets, but fell short. The Sun Devils will return home next week for three games. ASU hosts Grand Canyon (Feb. 3), Pepperdine (Feb. 5), and NAU (Feb. 7).

