Are there any fans of a brave new world of cricket with IoT and AI?

Sing bails that light up when the ball disturbs the stumps. Hot Spot and Snickometer that tell the third referee if a batsman has turned the ball. A pitch map to show where the ball has landed. Hawkeyes ball tracking for DRS (Decision Review System) or to show viewers how much bounce or movement a bowler gets. Multiple cameras, including a spider cam, to decide on close line calls or to dissect a batsman’s technique or a bowler’s action. Stump microphones that catch Australian captain Tim Paines on sleds and Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin’s cool riposte.

Tech has crept into cricket, despite administrators’ reluctance to make changes. It has increased our enjoyment of the game manifold. Gone are the days when referees clearly preferred the home side.

Aside from referees, it has made the viewing richer. The speed gun tells you how Jasprit Bumrah fares against Pat Cummins.

Tech also helps players improve their performance. With ball throwing machines it is possible to have long practice sessions without bowlers. Analyzes tell players what works and what doesn’t or see gaps in the opposition’s arsenal to set traps.

Crack data

Most of the technical input comes from advanced cameras and computer vision technology. The rest comes from analysis based on video and score format data of past performance under different conditions.

Not surprisingly, new technologies like IoT (internet of things) and AI (artificial intelligence) are the next things to arrive. They are already present in other sports such as baseball and golf.

Priced at nearly $ 20,000, TrackMan uses a dual radar system to capture everything in the swing, impact and flight of a golf club. Blast Motion has a more modest $ 150 price tag for its device that uses a combination of IoT sensors and video to analyze the bat swing in baseball.

Cricket has taken the cue. Bengaluru startup StanceBeam has an IoT device on the market that can be mounted on top of the handle to record the speed and angle of the bat at the point of impact with the ball. Maximum speed on impact would indicate a powerful shot.

Another tech city startup Spektacom, founded by former ace leg spinner Anil Kumble, uses a sensor attached to the back of the bat to determine the impact location of the balls. It is an additional parameter for algorithms to judge the power of a shot based on the proximity of the bat’s sweet spot.

Others try to place sensors in balls to capture more nuances in their speed, trajectory or even the number of revolutions a spinner gives.

All the better, says StanceBeam founder Arminder Thind bravely. This is a new category, so it’s good to see big names jumping in. “

Keys to success are technical validation and product-market fit. StanceBeam took its product to the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Center for Product Design and Manufacturing (IISc), where data from its sensors was compared with tracking results from motion capture cameras. The IISc team raised its thumbs after discovering that the speed and angles of the bat swing recorded in the two systems were closely correlated.

As for adoption, Thind says coaches from India and abroad have turned up on the digital platform that allows players to post their sensor data and practice videos for assessment.

We have children in India who train with coaches in Australia on our platform. So breaking the barrier to entry, especially for small town players, ”adds Thind.

The StanceBeam device made in India is available in multiple countries as well as ecommerce channels such as Amazon. Kookaburra, a leading manufacturer of cricket balls, bats and kits, has become its worldwide distributor.

Still, adoption of IoT in cricket equipment is likely to increase only when major players start using it. The startup has brought in Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador, but the real deal will be when teams think it could be a game changer, beyond novelty value.

Testbed

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, which constantly trade in players and sharpen strategies, are a clear target for new technology.

Sending someone out to hit a certain point at a point in a T20 game where you need to increase the scoring speed can be based on how well they hit the ball into the net. And this can now be quantified using bat sensor data, ”said Sankar Rajgopal, R&D consultant at Kings XI Punjab, who beta-tested Spektacom’s IoT bat sticker ahead of its commercial launch.

Team selections can also be based on this. You could imagine a scenario where a player’s bat swing data becomes a factor in IPL auctions, especially for new players breaking into the competition.

It may well be more useful than domestic cricket performance statistics, which can be greatly skewed by easy batting conditions and weak bowling.

Malavika Velayanikal is a Consulting Editor at Mint. She tweets @vmalu