Washington Football Team President: I don’t think our name is that weird





Jason Wright, president of Washington Football Team, admits there are mixed opinions about the interim name for the NFL franchise, but Jim VandeHei said in an "Axios on HBO" interview that he "doesn't think it's that weird." The big picture: The WFT changed their name in 2020 after years of complaints that the old one was a racist slur. Wright was hired after the name change. As for the name changeWright says he came out of the bubble that considered the old name derogatory, but when he got into his new role, he found that the debate from people closer to it was much more nuanced than that. Still, he told "Axios on HBO" that the right thing is to move forward towards a new name, brand and identity that captures the best parts of our history and allows us to innovate and move into the future.

The prior thinking was Hey, we need something that can be a great placeholder, but there's also precedent for a team named after where it's located. The big picture: Wright, 38, is the NFL's first black team president. He told "Axios on HBO" that systemic racism or racial bias, as he prefers to call it, exists everywhere, but is "more evident" in the NFL. "I think [systemic racism] is clearer because 70% of the men on the field are black men, right? So I think it's just different, the look of it is different, "Wright said.

"I have experienced racial prejudice … through high school, college and certainly in my professional career. "

"If you have a moment of achievement, distinction, nomination … the first question in people's minds is: 'Is this symbolism? Is this a PR stunt? Do they deserve it? "

"It doesn't matter what the track record is was before … It's something every black professional experiences at some level. " Wright played in the league from 2004-10 as a running back for the Falcons, Browns and Cardinals, serving as the union representative for the Cardinals during the 2011 lockout before they retired. He earned are MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2013.

He became a partner in Operations Practice at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he specialized in organizational diversity and inclusion. Between the lines: The WFT has long been involved in conflicts and lawsuits related to its former name and several allegations of sexual harassment. In the interview, Wright said the organization and its staff are committed to changing the culture. It comes down to: Washington's troubled past, combined with a global racial reckoning in which the NFL is more than just a minor player, puts Wright in the spotlight as the team and league both work to change their image.

