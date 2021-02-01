Second attempt results in another victory for BC High hockey over Xaverian

Senior Dedham forward Aidan McDonnell led a balanced attack with two goals and an assist, one score coming straight from a faceoff and another the empty net. Brian Bulger, Declan Joyce and James Marshall also found it net for the Eagles (3-1).

[McDonnell]”He’s one of those guys who gets everything right and just doesn’t get a lot of credit,” Flaherty said.

Freshman goalkeeper Troy Huber earned his first start in the net and took his first win in a strong performance. Flaherty was pleased that the young net less succeeded.

He’s worked hard in the field, Flaherty said.

The team-wide commitment in an unusual season was also good for the coach. After the Hawks applied early pressure, BC High found a groove and was able to withdraw.

My takeaway for our boys is that we were pretty resilient today, Flaherty said. We have not stopped.

BC High’s Brian Bulger (right) gets a hand from teammates on the bench after scoring the tying run in the first half of the Eagles’ 5-2 win at the Thayer Sports Center in Braintree. Jim Davis / Globe staff

Johns (Shrewsbury) 5, Malden Catholic 1 Anyway, Mitchell Albert has had a great career at St. Johns. As a senior he is team captain. And in a convincing Catholic Conference victory over MC, the Northborough defender scored his first goal as a Pioneer at the New England Sports Center.

It means a lot, I’ve been trying to get it for a while, Albert said. I wasn’t sure I would get one at the end of my career so it was good to get it tonight.

It was the first game at the NESC for St. Johns (3-1) this winter after a two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus earlier this month. As such, the teams’ home opener doubled as last night just in case anything else happened in this unpredictable season.

Andrew Brown, a second defender, also had his first career goal for the Pioneers, who never trailed behind. Brown, along with Ryan Richard and Brett Edgren, scored in the first half for SJS before Nico Russo scored in the second half for the Lancers (0-1-2). Damon Myers answered for the Pioneers for a 4-1 lead, giving Albert a memorable dagger.

Beverly 4, Marblehead 0 Senior Brendan Sweeney was great with a 32-save attempt and the Panthers (3-3) scored four goals for the third period for the Northeastern Conference victory over the Paul Cronin MDC Rink in Revere.

Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Fenwick 2 Junior Ethan Barios stopped 25 shots when the Shamrocks (1-8-1) earned the point for the Catholic Central League draw at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Lowell Catholic 3, Arlington Catholic 2 Senior defender Dom Valente (2 goals, 1 assist) scored the winner with three minutes to go to give the Crusaders the victory over their former Catholic central rival at the Chelmsford Forum.

In addition to his two goals, Valente also set up linemate Alex Pescatore (2 assists) for the other goal.

Although LC is now independent in hockey, coach Tom Curran said the rivalry still matters. For us it was more than a no-competition game, he said.

Boys basketball

Apponequet 58, Fairhaven 54 Junior wing Patrick White delivered 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead the Lakers (6-2) to an overtime victory in the South Coast Conference.

Archbishop Williams 79, Cristo Rey 55 The host bishops (10-3) played for the third day in a row, getting 21 points and 10 rebounds from second guard Andre Mills (Dorchester) and 20 points and 10 boards from senior center Jack McCarthy (Braintree) in the Catholic Central victory.

Marshfield 57, Duxbury 50 Senior guard Rocco DeSantes scored 17 points, taking the Rams (5-2) to a road victory against the Dragons (1-6).

Marshfield led 13-10 through one and 33-27 at half-time, but Duxbury started the third quarter with a 9-2 run to take the first lead of the evening. The Rams responded, claiming a 39-38 lead by three-quarters, scoring the Dragons the rest of the way.

Senior guard Cam Reagan put Duxbury on the pace with 21 points. Jack Mitchelson had 13 for the Rams, who were able to hold on in the second half despite a wave from the Dragons.

DeSantes was aggressive and took the ball to the basket, ended up in traffic several times and got to the free-throw line late in the game. He hit a pair to push the lead to 51-44 with 2:36 to go, and another with 2:16 left to help Marshfield bolster the win.

Girls basketball

Attleboro 64, King Philip 50 Meg Gordon scored 20 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Bombardiers (5-1) recorded their second Hockomock win over the Warriors in two days.

Hopkinton 53, Dedham 43 Junior Kiki Fossbender started the Hillers (5-1) with 14 points, senior Caroline Connell added 11 and Lauren Cho had 10 in the Tri-Valley League victory. Junior attacker Avery OConnor had 25 points for the Marauders (2-7).

Old Rochester 39, Dighton-Rehoboth 38 Senior captain Meghan Horan scored 13 points for the host Bulldogs (6-0), who held off the Falcons (7-2) in the South Coast matchup.

Whitman-Hanson 56, Silver Lake 36 Senior captain Reese Cordero drank three 3-pointers on his way to 16 points for the Panthers (4-2) in the Patriot League home win.

Girls gymnastics

Masconomet 148.1, Peabody 112.9 Freshman Bella Misiura (38.1) won the all-round with winning performances on the bars (9.35), the beam (9.5) and the floor (9.75) for the Chieftains. Gracy Mowers was first on the jump (9.8).

Girls hockey

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick / Essex Tech 0 The Cougars (6-0-1) received short goals from juniors Isabel Hulse and Sabina Axelrod, and a power play goal from sophomore Kenzie Cerrato in a Catholic Central League shutout at the McVann / OKeefe Memorial Rink in Peabody.

The win extended the AP’s unbeaten streak to 30 games dating back to December 2019.

We had a really strong game today, much stronger overall than we played last time, said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood. I thought we were doing really well on PK and we worked hard throughout the race.

Junior goalkeeper Lauryn Hanafin registered her second shutout of the season.

Latin Academy / Fontbonne 3, Archbishop Williams 2 Sophomore Maeve Roach scored the winner with less than a minute to go to take the Dragons to victory over the Shea Rink in Quincy.

HPNA 3, Andover 3 The Haverhill / Pentucket / North Andover (1-3-1) cooperative rallied with goals from Shelby Nassar, Kaitlyn Bush and Cassy Doherty in the third period to win the Veterans Memorial Rink draw. Kira Connors had 30 saves for HPNA. Lauren Adams, Kalli Archambault and Eliza OSullivan scored for Andover (5-1-1) and junior Lillian Jagger made 38 saves.

Brandon Chase, Trevor Hass, Jake Levin and Ethan McDowell also contributed.