Beal, Westbrook started a wild rally to lead Wizards past Nets





It took a wild rally in the last 10 seconds at Capital One Arena, but the Washington Wizards knocked down the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. The Wizards, after Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal hit a pair of 3-pointers in the space of about four seconds, upset the Nets 149-146. This was one of the craziest, if not the craziest games I’ve ever experienced, said Wizards coach Scott Brooks: via The Athletics Fred Katz. Scott Brooks was just late than usual at his post-game media session. The reason? “That was the first race of the whole year that I had a White Claw.” Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 1, 2021 Beal, Westbrook is making a comeback The Wizards, after starting the game on the wrong side of a 23-9 run, came back and were just five points behind with just 10 seconds left on the clock. Beal, after putting the ball on the field after a few free throws from Kyrie Irving, expertly drilled a deep bucket from behind the arch to suddenly bring Washington to just two. When the Nets went into the ball, Garrison Mathews came up with a massive feat and donated it to Westbrook, who himself sunk a 3-pointer to put them in charge. The whole sequence lasted about four seconds. According to NumberFire, the Nets had a 97.95% chance of beating the Wizards even after free throws from Irvings. Although Mathews a steal was a very obvious mistake for the Nets, the coach doesn’t blame Steve Nash for that one game specifically. His team gave up nearly 150 points on Sunday night and now has both the worst defensive rating in the league and the worst defensive rating in NBA history when the season was over. Story continues It was just a mistake, and it happens, but if you give up 149 points, that’s one mistake in about 50 defensive mistakes, Nash said over the YES network. [We were] defensively not good enough. We can look at the missed lay-up or the turnover for the 3 there, but we shouldn’t have been in that position. They are a desperate team looking for a win, and we gave them a chance and gave them life. Beal, after coming with a stop, then sank a few free throws to seal the three-point win for Washington, which marked its first win since January 11, as the team faced a massive COVID-19 breakout that was offside she nearly two weeks. Westbrook led the Wizards with an almost triple-double, finishing with 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Beal was not far behind with 37 points, of which 22 in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 37 points and seven rebounds while firing 11-of-19 in the defeat, which broke a four-game win streak. Joe Harris added 30 points and Irving finished with 26 points and eight assists. They were without James Harden, who missed the game with a bruise in the thigh. Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards will celebrate for Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets after winning the game on January 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Will Newton / Getty Images) More from Yahoo Sports:







