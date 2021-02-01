Sports
We would like to bring our state cricket to Karthik after SMAT win-ANI
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): After winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik said he is very keen to bring cricket to the fore in the state and also highlighted how Tamil Nadu has been successful in producing international cricketers.
Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda by seven wickets in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday to win the title. Baba Aparajith played an undefeated 29-run knock to guide Tamil Nadu in the 121-run run chase.
Dinesh Karthik’s team had suffered a loss against Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20, but the team managed to pass the last hurdle in the current edition.
“We really hurt us last year. We played really good cricket and we’ve been pretty consistent all along. Just because there are players like Natarajan and Washington Sundar on the Indian team, those guys played last year. this tournament for us. ” Just to see those guys go there, I’m sure a few more will go from here. There have been so many good performances during the season. We are able to produce cricketers to play for the country, which is always a sign of a team doing well. You understand your cricket over time, ‘said Karthik during the post-game presentation.
“I’m very keen to bring our state cricket to the front and playing for the country is always on my mind. This is the biggest stadium in the world. The outfield and wickets everywhere were fantastic. To have an IPL match here , I’m going to be fantastic. Everything looks great here. Support staff have done a great job. We put all the strategies together. I want to thank the Gujarat Cricket Association for taking good care of us in the bubble, “he added.
Manimaran Siddharth’s four-wicket draw and Baba Aparajith’s unbeaten 29-run knock helped Tamil Nadu defeat Baroda by seven wickets in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday at Motera Stadium.
This is the second time that Tamil Nadu has won the T20 tournament. Earlier, the team had already won the league in the 2006-07 season. In the 2020-21 tournament, Tamil Nadu led by Dinesh Karthik did not lose a single game and the team emerged as deserving winners.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy had started on January 10th and the group stage gave many players the chance to show their skills. Kerela’s Mohammed Azharuddeen lightened up the tournament in the match against Mumbai when he played a 137-run knockout from just 54 balls using 9 boundaries and 11 sixes.
Sreesanth also returned to competitive cricket after a hiatus of nearly eight years. The pacemaker represented Kerela and he saw bowling with his signature aggression.
The coronavirus pandemic had made things a little more complicated at the tournament this time around, as players had to focus not just on their games, but also on bio-calling protocols and safety regulations. But the T20 tournament proved to be a perfect opportunity for the young and fringe players to impress the national selectors with a view to the T20 World Cup 2021. (ANI)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article above are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of this publisher.
