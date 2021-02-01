Men’s tennis victorious over rice, word incarnate

Baton RougeThe LSU men’s tennis team defeated both Rice, 4-1, and Incarnate Word, 6-1, on Sunday night at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers are improving to 6-0 on the year, which is the best record LSU has started a season since Andy and Chris Brandi have been at the helm. It is also the Tigers’ best record to start every season since 2004-05.

Rice

Double

The Tigers kicked off the day against Rice University. The wind was blowing around Baton Rouge, making Sunday not ideal for tennis, but LSU didn’t let them phase.

Sunday was the first day LSU dropped a double all season after Rice won on lanes one and two. Malik Bhatnagar and Ben Koch fell to Jacob Eskeland van de Uil and AJ Valenty, 6-1. Rice picked up the doubles after number 90 Rafael Wagner and Ronald Hohmann were defeated by Sumit Sakar and Conrad Russell, 6-4.

Singles

The Tigers proved they didn’t need the doubles point to be victorious when they brought it to the Owls in singles. Freshmen Benjamin Ambrosio made his LSU debut on lane six and quickly tied the game to one, beating Rice’s Trinity Grear 6-3, 6-4. Two other freshmen, Joao Graca and Tom Pisane also ran away with victories. Graca defeated Wes Barnett 6-4, 7-6 (5) and Pisane defeated Mohamed Abdel-Aziz 6-2, 7-6 (2). With the game at 3-1, the Tigers saw that they needed another win from both Ronald Hohmann , Rafael Wagner , or Boris Kozlov . Each track had LSU one set away from the win with Kozlov 7-6, 5-1 ahead, Wagner 7-6 (5), 5-5 and Hohmann 4-6, 6-3, 5-2. Hohmann eventually won the race to six, giving LSU the 4-1 victory.

Word incarnated

Double

For the second game of the day, LSU returned to the doubles form that fans are used to. Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov remained a perfect 5-0 for the season after a 6-1 win over Marwin Kralemann and Marco Kermet. Rafael Wagner and Ronald Hohmann took the colon for LSU after a 6-1 win over Marko Galic and Pietro Perego.

Singles

Rafael Wagner gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead after quickly eliminating Luka Stojanovic, 6-3, 6-0. The lone run of the day came from Marwin Kralemann after defeating Malik Bhatnagar 6-4, 6-3. Tom Pisane achieved his second win of the day after defeating Joao Sasso, 6-4, 6-0. Tomas Download gave the Tigers their four points for the win after defeating Warren Fulgenzi 6-3, 6-4. LSU and Incarnate Word completed the game, leading to two more wins for the Tigers. Freshmen Ben Koch defeated Marko Galic, 6-2, 6-3, ed Benjamin Ambrosio took his second win in his LSU debut, beating Arnau Miralles 7-5, 6-2.

Tiger Talk

Co-head coach Chris Brandi

About how he felt about the team’s game today

“It was a good day for us. The conditions were tough all day and I feel bad for the fans and the staff who came out, but it was ugly, but what happens is no one will play well. it’s so windy it’s impossible for you to play your best because you have to increase your margins and you have to play safer and that can be frustrating for guys I was happy too because we lost doubles [against Rice]. It was a great opportunity to show that we don’t have to win doubles to win a match. We were confident even after losing the doubles. I thought a few things were going wrong and Rice played really well. We came out and won five or six of the first sets in singles. The younger boys had some good wins. [Benjamin] Ambrosio; it was his first game and he was nervous, but he did well and found a way. He is sure that he is not playing as well as he wants or hopes or will be in the future. Double competitions are very different, and all of our freshmen are experiencing that now. You can tell them anything you want, but once they start playing one, they actually understand what the difference really is. “

About how he feels about the more difficult part of the schedule coming up

These next two games [Texas Tech and Tulane] were the underdog, so that’s going to be fun. We’ve had every game preference so far this year, we’ve had all the pressure. Texas Tech is in the top 25 and they have been playing very well in recent years. Tulane beat us in an exciting match last year. They have a good team as always. They have some really experienced players at the top of their lineup and then some new guys. We are excited to see what our boys are made of. The level we are at, every game to be tough, every game is a battle. We still have 16 double match dates until the SEC tournament, so it’s going to be a drag. “

Tom Pisane

About how he felt about his performance today

“I am very happy with it. It was a tough game against UTSA, I lost in a third set tiebreaker, but I think I have come back well. I improved my level today. I think I played well in the important points. and I was mentally present, which I think was the most important thing. “

About how he feels about the rest of the freshman class

“I think it’s a lot of fun. We now have a really nice bunch of guys. In general we improve every day and get ready for the next games.”

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access to the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/lsutennis.

LSU 4, rice 1

Singles

1. # 90 Ronald Hohmann (LSU)def. Sumit Sarkar (RICE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

2. Rafael Wagner (LSU)vs. Jacob Eskeland (RICE) 7-6 (7-5), 5-5, unfinished

3. Tom Pisane (LSU)def. Mohamed Abdel-Aziz (RICE) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)

4. Boris Kozlov (LSU)vs. Campbell Salmon (RICE) 7-6 (9-7), 5-1, unfinished

5. Joao Graca (LSU)def. Wes Barnett (RICE) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

6. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU)def. Trinity Grear (RICE) 6-3, 6-4

Double

1. Sumit Sarkar / Conrad Russell (RICE) def.# 60 Rafael Wagner / Ronald Hohmann (LSU)6-4

2. Jacob Eskeland / AJ Valenty (RICE) defeated. Malik Bhatnagar / Ben Koch (LSU)6-1

3. Boris Kozlov / Nick Watson (LSU)vs. Trinity Grear / Wes Barnett (RICE) 4-3, unfinished

Match Notes:

Rice 1-3

LSU 4-0

Order of Arrival: Doubles (2.1); Singles (6, 5, 3, 1)

Official: Richie Weaver

LSU 6, Word 1 incarnated

Singles

1. Rafael Wagner (LSU)def. Luka Stojanovic (UIW) 6-3, 6-0

2. Tom Pisane (LSU)def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 6-4, 6-0

3. Marwin Kralemann (UIW) beats. Malik Bhatnagar (LSU)6-4, 6-3

4. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU)def. Miralles Arms (UIW) 7-5, 6-2

5. Tomas Download (LSU)def. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) 6-3, 6-4

6. Ben Koch (LSU)def. Marko Galic (UIW) 6-2, 6-3

Double

1. Rafael Wagner / Ronald Hohmann (LSU)def. Marwin Kralemann / Marco Kermet (UIW) 6-1

2. Malik Bhatnagar / Ben Koch (LSU)vs. Marko Galic / Pietro Perego (UIW) 4-2, unfinished

3. Nick Watson / Boris Kozlov (LSU)def. Warren Fulgenzi / Joao Sasso (UIW) 6-1

Match Notes:

LSU 5-0

Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,3,2,5,6,4)

Official: Richie Weaver