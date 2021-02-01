UNH men’s hockey team squander lead in loss against Providence | College Sports

A costly penalty kick and missed opportunities resulted in the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team falling 3-2 from No. 17 Providence College Sunday at Schneider Arena in Providence, RI
The Wildcats (3-10-2) had a 2-0 lead when senior forward Kohei Sato was awarded a big five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for head contact with 1:33 left in the second period.
Providence (7-5-4) scored once on the men’s advantage and three times overall during the opening 4:59 of the third period to secure the win and the home-and-home series. The Friars defeated UNH 5-1 in Durham on Friday.
I thought the difference was that we take an incredibly stupid penalty that puts us at five minutes major in a 2-0 hockey game, said UNH coach Mike Souza, and we’re not taking advantage of our power play opportunities that we had. That is another factor.
The Wildcats, who were 0-7-1 over their last eight games, outperformed Providence, 31-21, and went 0-for-7 on the power play. UNH outperformed the Friars, 15-5, running out of three power play opportunities in the first period. Providence also killed the Wildcats in a two-minute, five-on-three advantage that started 6:28 in the second period.
UNH forward Angus Crookshank, who returned to the line-up on Friday after missing the teams’ previous three games, opened the games with a score of 1:24 in the first period. The junior placed a one-timer from the lock via a backhand pass from Eric MacAdams in the left circle.
MacAdams doubled the Wildcats advantage with 2:34 left in the middle frame. The senior assistant captain scored on a right circle pulse after getting a feed behind the net from Jackson Pierson.
I actually thought we played a really good hockey game for a lot of it (Sunday) and I thought our players deserved better (Sunday), Souza said.
Providences three-goal third-period jump-off began with Brett Berard’s power-play goal from the high slot 1:21 into the frame pinging off the right post and into the UNH cage.
Providence junior Tyce Thompson tied the score at 2-2 at 3:32 of the third, five seconds after Satos’s penalty had expired.
Jamie Engelbert scored the winning goal for Providence less than two minutes after Thompsons count after winning a loose puck fight in the UNH zone and shooting Wildcat senior netminder Mike Robinsons through the legs.
The Wildcats drew Robinson twice for an extra skater in the last 1:23 and were in the Providence zone for the last 48.5 seconds of the race.
Robinson, a Bedford resident, has saved 18 times for UNH. Jaxson Stauber made 29 stops for the Friars, who went 1-for-3 on the power play.
UNH forward Cam Gendron and Joe Cipollone returned to the line-up on Sunday. Gendron, a freshman from Hampstead, missed seven games and junior Cipollone was two games out with upper body injuries.
Souza said UNH senior captain and forward Charlie Keller, who has missed six games with a leg injury, will hopefully return when the Wildcats play this week. UNH second forward Chase Stevenson, who has not played in the teams for the past 10 games due to an upper body injury, is unlikely to be available anytime soon, Souza said.
We were in a rut and had to climb out, Wildcats coach Mike Souza said. The only way to do that is to do it together.
