Cornilleau Sport 400M Slate for outdoors



Cornilleau Sport 4000M Outdoor Slate Table Tennis Cornilleau’s standard features include quality manufacturing and materials, ease of use, best safety design, excellent warranty and playback mode. In addition, the Cornilleau 400M Crossover Outdoor has: 6 mm resin laminate top layer provides a hard, dense playing surface

Patented MATTOP finish provides an anti-reflective finish and good ball adhesion

1 3/4 “structural galvanized steel frame to support the playing surface

Storage space for balls and rackets on each side of the table

6 “double wheel casters with notched tread for superior traction

Permanently weather-resistant polyester net system with tension and height adjustment

Retractable net that automatically folds between the tops for protection and to reduce storage space

Corner protectors for extra safety

Special outer size double wheels

2 wheel brakes to lock the table in play mode or storage mode

Adjustable leg height to smooth out uneven surfaces

Available in blue or gray colored playing surface

10-year warranty on material and finish excluding wear parts (wheels, net and net posts).

