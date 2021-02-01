Tennis shows talent during ITA Kickoff Weekend

Senior tennis player Daniel Cukierman defeated UCLA’s top senior at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. (Daily Trojan File Photo)

The pandemic halted the start of the fall 2020 tennis season. Now USC tennis is back on the courts, presenting their hard work after a long hiatus.

As 2020 ITA champions, the men’s tennis team plans to return this season and add additional accolades. Despite graduating from one of their top stars, former All-American Brandon Holt, the Trojans still play at the highest level in collegiate tennis.

They are making a phenomenal start so far. Currently, the team ranks # 1 as an overall team, while also having # 1 Singles player senior Daniel Cukierman and # 1 Doubles team with redshirt senior Riley Smith and Cukierman. With so much talent on the roster, the team tries to overcome every hurdle that comes their way.

We lost Brandon, which was a big chunk, but keeping guys like Riley and Daniel, and the rest of the guys we [have] on this team and adding a few that’s a big reason for that [our No. 1 ranking], said head coach Brett Masi. But any team out there will be good this year, just like any other year, and we have to go out and prove it every day.

After starting the season with some easy wins at the Pepperdine Invite against the Pepperdine Waves and Loyola Marymount Lions to start the season, the Trojans won all of their matches again last week.

The ITA Kickoff Weekend, which ran from January 23-25, hosted Cal, UNLV and USC’s crosstown rival No. 18 UCLA. USC played UNLV and UCLA during the tournament, easily beating the Bruins 4-1 in the tournament championship.

The most notable match was between No. 1 Cukierman and UCLA senior No. 10 Keegan Smith. Cukierman dropped early and lost the first set 4-6, but came back to win the last two sets 6-2, 6-1.

On Friday, USC hosted LMU at Marks Stadium, where the Trojans swept their opponents in all matchups. That made the Trojans 2-0 against the Lions this season.

So far USC is unbeaten in singles, 32-0. They have maintained their momentum from last season and have not looked back.

It’s nice to just be back on the road. I’ve been telling the guys all along that we just need to find our groove again because it’s been so long since many of us participated, Masi said. Expectations will increase as the season progresses.

The men’s team will face Saint Marys, Boise State and San Diego State this weekend. After that, the team wants to repeat itself as champions at the ITA National Indoors Championship 2021 on February 12.

The USC women’s team also has a strong start to the season. Ranked # 17 at the start of their campaign, the Trojans headed to Malibu to play in the ITA Kickoff Weekend last week, where they won their first game against Denver Pioneers in a dominant 4-1 win.

The match was postponed due to rainy weather, but the Trojans came flying with the No. 12 duo of redshirt senior Angela Kulikov and sophomore Erin Cayetano who won their match against No. 36 pairing of junior Taylor Melville and senior Hada Chang.

Unfortunately for USC, in the championship game against No. 5 Pepperdine, the Trojans fell 2-4 against the Waves.

No. 48 Cayetano dropped a match against No. 33 graduate student and former Trojan Jessica Failla, losing 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Likewise, newcomer No. 103 freshman Naomi Cheong put up an impressive fight against No. 1 graduate student Ashley Lahey, nearly defeating Lahey in a tiebreaker in the second set. Lahey, however, won 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The women’s team plans to shake off their loss at the ITA National Indoors tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma this weekend.

All in all, Trojans tennis has gotten off to a fantastic start this season, and both teams’ performances to date give USC fans reason to be optimistic.