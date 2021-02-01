Hockey: Lakeland Alum McCrudden and Daly Ready to Hit the Field

SHRUB OAK, NY – Lakeland graduates Jenna McCrudden and Erin Daly fittingly finished their All-American careers with a state title in November 2019.

Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the start of their university career was delayed. McCrudden, of Kent State University, and Daly, of UConn, had both moved their fall seasons to spring, and now they’re all roaring to go.

Kent State is scheduled to open the season with two games on March 12 and March 13 at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

Sign up for the Yorktown newsletter Our newsletter contains the local news you can rely on. You have successfully subscribed to the TAPinto Yorktown newsletter.

“The ability to have games to look forward to makes training a lot more meaningful,” said McCrudden, who scored 36 goals and 18 assists, both team heights, in her senior season with LHS. “Training during the fall was very difficult when we felt like we were not training for anything. Getting the chance to put on a jersey and actually play a few MAC (Mid-American Conference) games is really exciting. “

Right now, UConn’s opener is scheduled for Friday, February 19 at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, but the Huskies could end on February 13 against another team.

“I am very excited to finally be able to start my first competitive college season at UConn,” said Daly, a defensive star at Lakeland. “After a whole semester of practice in the fall, it’s so exciting to finally get the chance to play against other teams for the chance to win a national championship.”

Both have worked hard to prepare for their first college campaigns.

“Kent State had a training package that consisted of lifting three times a week, sprinting three times a week, and conditioning four times a week, so it was pretty intense to prepare, but I’m lucky I have something to train for McCrudden said. “Many of my teammates who live abroad don’t have the option to get into a gym or even get on a field due to dropout.”

Daly also took time to work on her game.

“During the winter break, I kept in shape by consistently training at the gym and doing speed and agility work, and stick work on the turf where possible,” said Daly. “I really focused on improving my reverse shots and passes and took this time on the field to do that.”

McCrudden expects a successful freshman season in Kent State.

“One team goal is to win the MAC Championship and enter the NCAA tournament as it looks like one will be hosted by UNC (University of North Carolina),” said McCrudden. “My personal goals are to have a big presence in violation and get results when they are given opportunities.”

Daly said her personal goal for this season at UConn is to connect with her teammates at a level that gives her more confidence in her game.

“As for a team goal, we aim to win our ninth consecutive Big East Championship and also to add one more NCAA Championship to our collection,” said Daly of the Huskies, who won 1981, ’85, ’13 Won NCAA titles. ’14 and ’17.

In college, McCrudden and Daly had to make the transition from stars to starting over.

“I’ve seen Erin around town and we check with each other every now and then, but for the most part I think we’re both pretty focused on making it in our own D1 schools,” McCrudden said. “It’s a difficult transition from the leaders of a championship team to the freshmen.”

McCrudden confirmed that the two met during the break between the fall and spring semester, at Bobo’s Cafe in Somers.

“After the gym, I ran into her at Bobo’s and caught up and talked about college,” McCrudden said.

While the two clearly can’t spend as much time together as they used to, they help each other out when they can.

“With COVID, it was hard to get together and play like we all did,” said Daly. “If Jenna ever needs anything, or if I do, we are both there to ask questions and give advice.”