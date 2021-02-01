Air Force hockey returns from COVID-19 shutdown, falls to Bentley on the road | Sports coverage





A few weeks away from the rink, an Air Force hockey team didn’t help in the midst of a historically bad start. Air Force traveled to Bentley and fell 6-3 on Sunday, remaining winless in the first 10 games (0-9-1). Never in the schedules of 52 previous seasons have the Falcons played 10 games before taking a win. It was the first Air Forces game since a COVID-19 outbreak within the program caused a two-week shutdown. Five Air Force players tested positive after returning from a road trip. That’s not what we wanted, but the reality is we haven’t played in 2-3 weeks, said the head coach Joe Doyle. Obviously our timing and some things were off. It was a high scoring game, even without one disallowed goal for each team. Bentley suppressed the momentum by scoring in the first and last minutes of the first period and then in the first minute of the second. The second period was one of the best Air Forces in recent memory, but failed to score and ran into trouble. Senior team captain Zach Mirageas took three puzzling little penalties and saw his usually hefty Ice Age shorten in the third period. Fellow senior Marshall Bowery picked up a 10-minute misbehavior at the end of the second. Then we destroy a little bit, some verifiable things. We have some captains, some older guys, take some punishments that are completely avoidable, Doyle said. We changed the momentum business in the second period. The Air Force was down 4-0 before Jake Levin tapped Alex Mehnert’s shot into the net. Shawn Knowlton got a goal taken back after it was determined that he hit it from the air from above the crossbar, but he made a stick in the third. Knowlton got it within two, but a cumbersome bid spit out to Bentley’s Brendan Walkom, who restored the lead with three goals. Senior Max Harper fired a shot into the top corner with Alex Schilling for the extra forward for his first of the season, but Bentley countered with an empty net. Schilling made 24 saves. We have to be the better version of ourselves, what we were sometimes for longer parts of the game, and see what happens, Doyle said.

