UCs Football Video Director Reflects on a Decade-Long Career | Sport

Looking in from the outside, one of the most unsung roles within a college or professional football program is the game, scout, and practice film coordinator. Enter the University of Cincinnati’s Adam Niemeyer.

Niemeyer is the Bearcats’ football video director, charged with the critical task of organizing all kinds of filmed footage for the university’s coaches and players. Whether it’s last weekend’s game movie, movie of their opponents’ most recent game or even training material to better tackle each player’s weaknesses.

A lifelong Cincinnatian, Niemeyer grew up on the West Side and has been assisting the football program with film since 2007, his freshman year at college. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a graduate in communications.

Niemeyer spent all this time at UC as a student video assistant and then a graduate assistant before joining the staff full-time in 2012 as an assistant director of football video.

After more than a decade with the Bearcats football program, Niemeyer has witnessed all the highs and lows of the program. However, since hiring head coach Luke Fickell in 2017, UC football’s increased reputation hasn’t been the only thing that’s changed.

“My job has actually changed completely,” said Niemeyer. “When Coach Fickell arrived, he completely reorganized the way we do things. I was always in charge of the film of coaches, target practice, shooting games, and hiring a staff of students to help with the things you don’t see.”

“But I used to have a hand at some of the highlights of the pregame [too]”he continued.” Some Twitter stuff, some Facebook stuff. We always had a hand in that stuff with [Tommy Tuberville] and [Butch Jones]. So [Fickell] hired Kelsey Sharkey, she took all that stuff off my plate and I was able to focus strictly on coaches’ movie. That was very different for me, but it was also very good. “

Because Niemeyer was able to focus his full attention on the needs of the coaching staff, he was recognized with the American Athletic Conference Football Video Coordinator of the Year Award from the Collegiate Sports Video Association in 2017 and 2019.

Although, as Niemeyer puts it, the daily and weekly tasks assigned to him can sound painstaking and boring to the average fan who steps into Nippert Stadium; Fickell’s change has enabled Niemeyer to dive deeper into his position and discover new things.

Niemeyer’s increased involvement internally has played a supportive role in the success of the football program in recent years, namely in terms of helping plan the game and assessing weaknesses in previous weeks through video evidence.

“I’m sure there are little bits and pieces here and there that help,” Niemeyer said. “This allows me to focus more on educating and educating my students about why we do what we do. If they know [that], it helps them to film better, and when they film better, it helps our coaches and players judge it better. “

Nonetheless, Niemeyer remains a humble trait that he claims is a necessity as a video coordinator. Ego has no place in the dressing room, nor in the editing room, he says.

“We all understand our role and we understand our work,” he said. ‘There must be someone behind the scenes, and that’s us. If you don’t understand that, then it’s not a job for you. ‘

As you can imagine, filming and editing all the footage from so many different content variations to make it easy for coaches and players to view is a time consuming task. Over the years, Niemeyer has developed various organizational systems with each ensuing brigade of staff making life easier for themselves and his students who are not yet studying.

From what order of importance things need to be edited and available, to how the images themselves are captured, Niemeyer has his hands full all year round. Even Coach Fickell has to remind him that it sometimes has to bother him a bit.

“I was late for the office last week, and [Fickell] was like ‘why are you here?’, ‘said Niemeyer.’ I had to clean up some laptops after the Peach Bowl and put them all back in everyone’s office, so everything was taken care of, and he said ‘you have to go home’. “

Despite his direct duties being with the team, Niemeyer also relies on and prioritizes the students he works with. Ensuring they understand the importance of their duties and provide them with professional experience not found anywhere else outside of a Division I NCAA football program.

A great example of the opportunity offered by Niemeyer is giving students the opportunity to sit back and watch team movie meetings and see how the team goes through and analyze what she and Niemeyer have put together.

Several of his previous students have gone on to work in industries or industries closely related to video coordination, including one former student who works with the software company Niemeyer uses on a daily basis and another who works with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Amid the pandemic raging in the 2020 season and not slowing down that far into the new year, Niemeyer and his team had to make it work with a student shortage on top of an incredibly comprehensive precautionary agenda.

“Logistical nightmares,” said Niemeyer. “We didn’t know exactly how it was going to work. We all thought we might be back in the office by the end of April and everything will be back to normal. Obviously that wasn’t true.”

Regardless of the understaffing and regular testing, Niemeyer feels assured that he and his students have lived up to the expectations they set for themselves throughout the season, an accomplishment that should not go unnoticed.

Niemeyer and Bearcats football are in a relationship that will soon go nowhere, and the director will soon be welcoming new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel into the movie room.

Niemeyer and his wife are also expecting their first child, Vivienne, in May. It looks like Niemeyer will also have his hands full in 2021.