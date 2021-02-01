O’Connell leads male Aussie tennis charge





Chris O’Connell has negotiated a double dose of quarantine to lead the Australian male assault in the run-up to the Australian Open in Melbourne. The Sydney talent was trapped in the Northern Beaches closure last year before being more restricted when entering Victoria ahead of this week’s Great Ocean Road Open. In the first round on Monday, a set was needed to dust off all the cobwebs, but the number 121 in the world kept his courage to beat the German Dominik Koepfer 5-7 6-4 6-1 and a second round to be organized with world champion number 45 Alexander Bublik. He was one of five local male victors on Monday, with Jason Kubler, Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell and Alex Bolt, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis, also through to the second round. Another will join them later on Monday night when Marc Polmans meets Harry Bourchier in an all-Australian match at Margaret Court Arena. Bourchier is a late replacement for Bernard Tomic, who withdrew from the tournament on Monday. O’Connell stormed the rankings in 2019, winning more games than anyone else on tour, before taking his first major tournament win at last year’s US Open. He was stopped by then-third seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round, but showed he was ready to make noise again after earning a wild card for the Australian Open starting February 8. “It wasn’t the ideal preparation, but anyway, I still had a pre-season, even if it went a bit over the floor,” he said. “It was great fun to be back on track. “I had to stay calm, withdraw and I knew things would eventually turn my way and that’s what happened.” O’Connell has a legitimate eye for a top 100 spot that would automatically give him access to the world’s grand slams. But he’s got company in good mate Vukic, who chose to take the American college route to professional tennis and, having qualified for the French Open last year, made his form clear with a 6-4 7-5 defeat to Yen -Hsun Lu. He then plays Italian young gun Jack Sinner, while wildcard Purcell – last year’s double finalist at the Australian Open – will play Russian second seed Karen Khachanov after beating Norbert Gombos 6-4 6-4. Left-handed Bolt had no answer to an on-song Kokkinakis in the first set, but like O’Connell he was able to weather the storm to win 2-6 6-4 6-3 when errors occurred. sneak into the South Australian’s game. Kubler was just as impressive, coming off a set down to beat ninth seed Lorenzo Sonego 3-6 6-3 6-3. Kubler, who scores highly as a junior, suffers from severe injury pain and rated the win as the second best of his career and a “little pat on the back”. The American Frances Tiafoe, two years ago a quarter-finalist of the Australian Open, was struck down by French Corentin Moutet 3-6 6-4 6-4 during the biggest upset of the day.

