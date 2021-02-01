Sports spotlight: hockey teams take part in local Let Them Play protest | News, sports, jobs





HOUGHTON – Dozens of youth hockey players, coaches and family members on Saturday at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge protested the high school’s ban on indoor contact sports, one of several protests in the state.

With restrictions on bars and indoor dining being relaxed from Monday, indoor sports have become the primary focus of discontent over the state’s COVID restrictions. Michigan House legislators have proposed earning $ 2.1 billion in education funding, contingent on the transfer of authority to take out personal education or school sports from the Department of Health and Human Services to local health departments. Hockey was originally scheduled to resume on January 22, before multiple delays, first until February 1. competitive cheers. The delays have made it difficult to keep the players motivated, Jeffers High School assistant coach Darin Johnson said. “You can really see it in the kids, especially the seniors,” he said. “They’ve been playing since they were a little kid, and now their best years are junior and senior years, they can’t play and do what they love.” Last year’s hockey season was cut short due to COVID-19. “We wanna play hockey, and we’re all crazy”, said Nathan Wakeham, a senior at Jeffers High School. “Our mental focus is to get our hockey season going and just play the game we want to play.” Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the delays were being maintained as the state hunt down a new, more contagious COVID-19 variant in the state. The University of Michigan stopped athletic activities for two weeks after students tested positive for the variant. The school sports are recreational and important for community building, Jeffers head coach Pat Nettell said. “It is very unfortunate for the seniors, for the development of the teams and the support of the schools,” he said. “It brings the schools all together. It brings everyone together. “ Players said they felt safe on the ice. Jeffers junior Cooper Burkman contracted COVID-19 about four weeks ago. After undergoing a series of heart tests, he was given permission to start training to walk up to activities on the ice. Aside from temporarily losing his sense of taste and smell, it hadn’t been that bad, he said. Burkman is looking forward to returning to hockey training. “I have a few more days to train before I can get back on (the ice),” he said. The restrictions in place before the break allowed a crowd of up to 200 for larger arenas and 100 for smaller ones. Wakeham said it was important to see fans come back in some form or another. “The atmosphere of all the games pumps us up and gets us going” he said. He did not endorse a particular audience size, he said “We’ll take what we can get.”



