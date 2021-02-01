The 34 members of the club were too strong for their opposition at home | The lawyer





sports, local sports, table tennis, table tennis club Port Sorell, socialization, health, benefit The Port Sorell Table Tennis Club was first introduced to the interclub victory after beating Sidmouth in their inaugural match. The North-West club, which was founded last September, has seen a rapid increase in membership, with more than 30 members now. The one-day tournament, held at Banksia Center, gave players the chance to test their skills against others across the region. President Graeme Foulis said it was a successful outing for the club’s players, many of whom have never experienced the level of competition. “We were very happy to be able to do that because it’s very important to give your members different people to play against and people who wouldn’t normally place them,” said Foulis. “The Sidmouth club has been around for a long time, so many of their players have a lot more experience.” In its four months, the club has seen athletes between the ages of nine and 84 take part in the sport. The benefits, both in-game and out, keep people coming back, Foulis said. “It’s a sport that requires the fastest reaction times of any Olympic sports, hand-eye coordination, balance, decision-making, and also cardio training,” he said. “Another important impact is socialization; it is a very social sport and people really enjoy the company of others.” Anyone can enjoy table tennis and get the obvious benefits. ALSO IN LOCAL SPORTS A registered affiliate of Table Tennis Tasmania and Table Tennis Australia, the club is looking to enter state and national tournaments in 2022 following the completion of renovations at the Banksia Center. The ambitious growth, Foulis says club to increase membership and get people into the sport. “To focus on attracting new members to the club, young and old,” he said. We have the right to run our own championship and provided we have the equipment and suitable facilities we will hold one. “It’s another way of growing table tennis in our region, because people come and see and think it looks good.” Sign up for The Advocate’s sports email newsletter here /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117478009/9bb2342e-37f6-4d25-984d-35b5ad3ae7c7.jpg/r243_440_5265_3277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







