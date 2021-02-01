Missouri Women’s Basketball Cannot Overcome Shooting Problems Against No. 15 Kentucky | National





With 4:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hayley Frank, the Missouri sophomore, retired from outside the arc and hit the Tigers’ first and only successful 3-pointer of the game. Missouri had missed its first 17 3 tries in Sunday’s matchup. For the second game in a row, Tigers’ usually efficient attack struggled to hit his shots. In the first half, Missouri went 0-10 of 3 and went into the second half trailing the Wildcats 28-18, eventually losing the game 61-55 despite a great comeback effort in the second half. “It was really an ugly half of basketball. I really challenged them at half time.” Said Robin Pingeton, a women’s basketball coach in Missouri. And the Tigers immediately responded in half to Pingeton’s challenge. Missouri beat Kentucky 21-14 in the third quarter and the Tigers trailed the fourth quarter by just three. With Missouri producing from outside the arc, the attack by LaDazhia Williams ended in the paint. The junior attacker shot 10 of 13 out of the field and achieved a career-high 23 points. Missouri remained at a striking distance in the fourth quarter, but struggled to take the lead until Frank’s 3-pointer momentum swung to the Tigers. Kentucky tried to answer back with a 3, but missed. On the other hand, Williams ended up strongly on the edge and hit a lay-up, getting an error in the process. After Williams had made the free throw, the Tigers had a two-run lead, their first since the opening basket of the game. But critical mistakes on the trajectory turned out to be Missouri’s downfall. The Kentucky defense chased the Tigers throughout the game, forcing 13 turnovers, including a critical shot clock violation with 2:29 left in the game. The Wldcats took back the lead after second forward Dre’Una Edwards missed a layup, but then got the offensive rebound and made the putback. Missouri missed opportunities to take back the lead, including two important missed free throws by Williams while the Tigers were trailing. In the last minute, the Wildcats held on to the defense and escaped with the win behind star junior guard Rhyne Howard 22 points. Despite the poor shooting performance and a narrow defeat, the Tigers again played hard against a talented team from Kentucky. Missouri sophomore Aijah Blackwell put down her eighth doubles of the season, grabbing a career-high 19 rebounds. The Tigers also surpassed Kentucky 34-24 in paint. “I really thought if we beat them at the paint game, we would be in great shape,” said Pingeton. “We beat them in the paint game and came up short.” Missouri’s loss amounts to the cold three-point shooting, but the attack adjusted well in the third quarter. The loss can also be attributed to not taking advantage of the opponent’s mistakes. Missouri flipped the ball only 13 times, one more than Kentucky’s, but the Wildcats scored 19 points on sales compared to the Tigers’ six. In their last two games, the Tigers are 4 for 35 from outside the arc. Missouri will have to get back into a rhythm as it gets deeper into its SEC schedule, as the Tigers were among the top shooting teams in the country until this two-game offensive slump. The Tigers return to Mizzou Arena at 7:00 pm Thursday to face No. 19 Arkansas.

