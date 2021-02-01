Virat Kohli’s warm response after wife Anushka Sharma reveals daughter’s name







Virat Kohli, who is currently in quarantine in Chennai ahead of the English test series, responded to wife Anushka Sharma’s post where she revealed the name of their daughter – Vamika. The Indian skipper used a red heart emoji and wrote, “My whole world in one frame.” The Bollywood actor posted a cute family photo on Monday in which she held her newborn child in her hand and Kohli stood next to her. Anushka wrote that their daughter’s arrival gave them different emotions, such as tears, laughter, worry, bliss – all at the same time. She thanked her followers for submitting their wishes and “good energy”. Virat Kohli left a warm reply to Anushka Sharma’s family photo with daughter Vamika

Anushka gave birth to their daughter on January 11, and the Indian skipper had shared the news with his followers on social media. Kohli had thanked everyone in his position for their love and prayers and asked everyone to respect their privacy. The Indian skipper was on paternity leave and had returned home from Australia after the first test to be with his wife for the birth of his first child. Despite Kohli's absence, India led by Ajinkya Rahane recorded a memorable Test Series victory, Down Under, beating Australia 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli is back on national service and completes his quarantine with the rest of the players in Chennai. According to reports, the Indian players will begin their outdoor practice on Feb. 2, on the condition that they return three negative Covid tests.







