UNM alumnus Solomon a key defender of the American flag football team »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

At the age of 33, well after football at the University of New Mexico and after a notable career in arena football, Frankie Solomon somehow remains in the game.

It’s flag football, and like any other sport he’s taken part in, Solomon takes it to the highest level he can.

Solomon, who played as a defensive back for the Lobos from 2006 to 2009, was recently selected by USA Football to play for the 2021 US Men’s Flag Football National Team. The team will compete in the International Federation of American Football Flag World Championships in Palma, Spain in October.

………………………………………….. …………..

“I just love football,” said Solomon, who lives in Dallas. That’s what I had to do. When I went through arena football, I had two shoulder surgeries, foot surgeries, a finger injury, multiple things. That is the price you pay to play football. I love it. “

UNM coach Danny Gonzales, who was Solomon’s position coach during his time with the Lobos, noticed Solomon’s high level of athleticism early on. It was seen ahead of Solomon’s first pre-season camp as he played the ultimate Frisbee with his teammates after strength training.

“The older boys couldn’t touch him,” Gonzales said. “He was so athletic and fast. When we got to fall camp, because of the ultimate frisbee stuff, we got a good look at him early on and he just kept making plays and making plays. “

Solomon ended up playing as the wolf safety in then-head coach Rocky Long’s 3-3-5 defense.

Before joining UNM, Solomon admits he got under the radar and was barely recruited.

He suffered a setback during his senior year at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. He was hit hard late in his senior season. The hit caused internal bleeding and left him slumped in pain a few months after the hit.

Yet he bounced back in time strongly enough to contribute to defense like a true freshman at UNM.

“I was really hard on him for the first two years, just because as a real freshman he had to make a living,” said Gonzales. “He was a really good player. He took everything I gave him and never complained. I think the world belongs to him and I am very happy for him. He is still playing at the age of 33. I really love it. “

Solomon played flag football after he finished at UNM. He found his place in arena football after falling short in attempts to make it to the NFL or the Canadian Football League.

At 1.50 meters, 190 pounds, Solomon didn’t have the speed to play in the NFL or CFL, he said, but instead made the most of his game in arena ball.

He played arena football for nine years. He was known as “The Franchise” for the Texas Revolution in 2013 when he became their first player in the history of the franchise in the Champions Indoor Football League. Before that, he played for the Allen Wranglers before they folded.

His senior year he played for the Salina Liberty of Kansas. He drove to Kansas every week with his youngest six-year-old son, Titan.

Solomon helped the Liberty make it to the championship game and lost to the Duke City Gladiators.

He played for the 2018 USA Flag Football Team, although he was not originally selected. He joined the team after one of his friends and a former teammate, Jerell Norton, were unable to make the trip to Panama.

Solomon was happy to fill in. He helped Team USA to its third straight title and was named Defensive MVP of the tournament.

He continues to train and play flag football in Dallas. He works with his younger brother Quintell, who also played football at UNM (2008-2012). They started businesses dealing with housing and cars, Solomon said.

Solomon expects to travel with the US team to Denmark in May to play in a few events, he said.