Rutgers Geo Baker Calls NCAA Modern Slavery And Says He Meant What He Said But Regrets How He Said It

After ripping the NCAA like modern day slavery, Rutgers Security guard Geo Baker said on Sunday that he was on his mind but regretted the way he put them.

I’m disappointed with the words I’ve used, but I think there needs to be a bigger discussion, Baker said after Rutgers Northwestern won. The headline was three words at the very end of very truthful facts, that we belong to someone else.

Baker made the comments Saturday in the comment section of an Instagram post from one verified MarchMadness account, referring to NCAA rules that prohibit athletes from taking advantage of their name, image and likeness.

The post, which featured an image quoting Baylor head coach Scott Drew reading that guys are breaking up with old girlfriends to keep the bubble tight and play games, had a description that referred to those sacrifices as a commitment to the following level.

Baker initially responded to the post with a comment that read: And we’re still amateurs with a smiling emoji. In a since then deleted back and forth with another user, Baker explained.

That’s nothing compared to what we bring to our schools. Don’t even say that schools should pay players. (Which is already happening anyway). But others can set up their own businesses and make money from it, so why shouldn’t an athlete be allowed to do that? I have to sign a paper stating that my name and likeness belong to the school. Modern slavery.

Rutgers senior security guard Geo Baker responded to a verified MarchMadness account on Instagram, referring to the NCAA’s approach to compensation for athletes as “modern slavery”. (Screenshot via @MarchMadness on Instagram).

In response to another user, Baker added that you realize we are playing in a pandemic being told to stay away from everyone we love just for your entertainment, but I can’t get my own jersey with my last name on it sell to help my future financially. Do you think that makes sense?

Many on social media argued that the slavery equation was too strict.

That was the first time I’ve ever responded to someone emotionally on social media, kind of without thinking about what I was saying, Baker said Sunday. If I could go back I think I would definitely have rephrased it.

I am very grateful to Rutgers. I am very grateful to Coach Pikiell. I am grateful to everyone here. It’s a great opportunity we have here, but that doesn’t mean the system is perfect. That’s what I was trying to achieve. I think the gist of what I said is the truth. My name, image and likeness (are) owned by someone else. That’s exactly how I see it. I am disappointed with the words I have used, but I think there is a need for greater discussion. The headline was three words at the very end of very truthful facts that we belong to someone else.

Baker added: You see people with academic scholarships, they don’t have that problem. We have worked very hard for our trade shows. I have been training three hours a day since grade six. I feel that everyone on our team has earned our scholarships, but that we have also earned our own name. Those are just (marketing) opportunities for us that we deserve. As I said, I am disappointed with my choice of words, but I also feel like it is a discussion that needs to be made. I’m grateful to Rutgers, I’m grateful to you (reporters), I’m grateful to our fans. I never wanted it to seem like I wasn’t grateful for everyone. That’s not who I am as a person, I’ve never been like that, but I stick with most of what I said.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said he was behind his player, but saw the incident as a learning experience.

We had a great conversation, said PIkiell. I really appreciate Geos’s views on these topics and the ideas he’s trying to address. I support all of our athletes. I have to guide them through their formative years, especially in this current climate we find ourselves in. I understand the challenges. The challenges of this season were many: the challenges of COVID, the challenges of social injustice, all the different problems these guys face. I also understand the sacrifices they make to be here.

Worked to continue to better support our student athletes in every possible way with great, constructive dialogue. Geo is a great Rutgers representative. He was a world class kid, a very good student. He probably would like – and he told me so – that he expressed his thoughts in a different way, maybe on a different platform, because that’s a serious discussion, and not in another post. But hell lives and teaches and that’s where we are as teachers. I look forward to continuing with this experience and being a little clearer in how he addresses these various issues.

In January, the NCAA was set to vote on a proposal that would allow athletes to accept approval money for their name, image, and likeness – NIL – by August 2021, but that vote was indefinitely postponed on January 11 after the Department of Antitrust chief Justices sent a letter to NCAA leaders warning that rule changes could drag them deeper into murky legal waters, according to ESPN.

ESPN quoted an anonymous source as saying, “We’re going to hit NIL and deregulate transfers. That will happen. More information just needs to be collected, particularly from the DOJ.

The pressure to let college athletes take advantage of their NIL has increased significantly. Multiple states, including New Jersey, passed or are considering NIL laws, and one in December NIL bipartisan bill was filed in the House of Representatives.

