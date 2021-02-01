Pakistani bus warns of complacency in 2nd test against South Africa | Cricket News





RAWALPINDI: Pakistani head coach Misbah-ul-Haq does not want his team to become complacent ahead of this week’s second test match against South Africa.

The home team fought back 27-4 in their first innings in Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series. The second test starts on Thursday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Yasir Shah and 34-year-old left arm spinner Nauman Ali, who played in his first Test match, shared 14 wickets among each other against a struggling South African battle lineup.

“It was a much needed victory,” said Misbah.

“The team came back from a difficult position, but we don’t want to be complacent. South Africa is a tough team and we know they will come back to us hard.”

Since taking over as head coach in 2019, Misbah has lost three Test series to Australia, England and New Zealand, but his Pakistani side has beaten less formidable teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at home.

Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis were called up by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the team lost a 2-0 test run in New Zealand last month. Both coaches got another chance, but their longer-term futures were tied to the outcome of the current home series against South Africa.

“My focus is on this series,” said Misbah.

“We will put all our energy into this test match and see how we can win. Other things are out of control and there is no point in thinking about it.”

Middle-class batter Fawad Alam’s dream return to Test cricket played a key role in Pakistan with a formidable total of 378 in the first innings after South Africa was eliminated for 220 in two sessions on the first day.

Left-handed Alam, who only played in his eighth Test match in 11 years, made a gritty 109 and revived Pakistan after a top shelf collapse with Faheem Ashraf and Azhar Ali also scoring useful half centuries.

But conditions in Rawalpindi will be much cooler than Karachi, and Misbah said the team could potentially change its bowling line-up with four fast bowlers and just one spinner.

The dry field in Karachi gave the two Pakistani spinners a lot of help, but Misbah wasn’t sure he could get a similar wicket and conditions in Rawalpindi.

If Pakistan opts for a fourth-speed bowler, Haris Rauf is a possible option to make his Test debut in his hometown.

“Haris bowls well with the old ball,” Misbah said.

“We’ll see him if necessary.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos