Ithaca soccer coach Terry Hessbrook retires five state titles

Sports
Ithaca soccer coach Terry Hessbrook retires
For as long as Terry Hessbrook can remember, Sunday night announcements have always been the plan.
That didn’t make it any easier.
At the Ithaca football banquet on Sunday, Hessbrook announced his retirement, ending 19 seasons as the head coach of Yellowjackets, including five state championships and seven state finals in eight seasons.
No doubt it was difficult … because I just wanted to coach football in Ithaca, Hessbrook said. I have to do that for a long time. It was my dream to be here, and I had the chance to live my dream.
Part of that dream was coaching his son, Brady Hessbrook. Brady Hessbrook became an all-state quarterback, leading the Yellowjackets to a 10-1 record this season. He has committed to Wayne State and expects to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday.
It’s been my plan all along to go out with Brady and his class, Terry Hessbrook said. Everyone has a plan, but sometimes plans change. You have to make a decision and look forward, not backward.
Looking back, however, provides an impressive view. Hessbrook, 53, was 177-25 in 19 seasons as an Ithaca head coach, won Division 5 state titles in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015, and finished second in 2014 and 2017.
It’s hard to imagine the success we had, Hessbrook said. It’s so hard to win in the regular season and then multiply that in the playoffs. You look around, and a lot of teams think they will get there, and for whatever reason they don’t.
To go to Ford Field for seven out of eight years, I might have to pinch myself. We are blessed with talent, great technical staff and a community that bought me and what we sold.
Ithaca won 69 consecutive games from August 27, 2010 to November 22, 2014, the second most in Michigan high school history after Hudson’s 72-game winning streak. Ithacas 69 consecutive wins is the most for a team during the playoff era.
The opportunity for Ithaca came after a five-year stint with Edmore Montabella, where Hessbrook was 2-43 as head coach.
Then I went on to get a master’s degree in administration because I thought I would never be a head coach again, Hessbrook said. But Paul Hornak, who was the athletic director at the time, and I’m sure Jim Ahern, took a chance on me.
Ahern, who retired after this season as Lansing’s Catholic football coach, coached Hessbrooks at Ithaca. He also hired Hessbrook as an assistant coach.
He was my coach and I was his assistant for nine years. He taught me everything I know, Hessbrook said. He was my mentor and I still consider him a mentor.
When Ahern left to take a coaching job in Florida, he became an advocate for Hessbrook.
I can’t imagine going to the school board and raising the 2-43 guy as a head coach, Hessbrook said. I am grateful to the Ithaca school board and community, plus my assistant coaches. I leaned on it so much. I learned from them, rejected ideas from them. They have always been there to answer the call.
One of the special things about coaching sports in high school is the relationships you build with coaches and players over the years. It is something special.
Hessbrook, who is also Ithaca’s athletic director, expects to post the vacancy immediately and will search internally for his replacement.
His immediate plans are to focus on being the athletic director of Ithaca, a full-time football dad and a Wayne State fan.
My goal is to watch football in Ithaca on Friday and Saturday in Wayne State, Hessbrook. I don’t have to worry about preparation. Work is now 365 days a year. It wasn’t like that when I started.
Hessbrook wouldn’t rule out a possible return to coaching, but said he was not resigning to take up another position and there are no plans to coach, especially while his son is playing college football.
I knew it was going to be a tough road, Hessbrook said. You see a great group of kids coming back next year, but there’s always a great group of kids coming up that you really want to work with.
This has been my life since I was 13 years old when I went to soccer practice in the fall. It’s all I’ve ever known, all I’ve ever done. Running away, I knew, would be difficult.
But coaching these players, coaching at Ithaca, was my pleasure.
