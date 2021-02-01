India’s celebrated sports champions are renewing their commitment to Herbalife Nutrition









ANI |

Updated: February 1, 2021 6:59 PM IS

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India]Feb. 1 (ANI / NewsVoir): Herbalife Nutrition, the world leader in nutrition, announced the renewal of the contract with its sponsored athletes for the year 2021.

The company continues its partnership with Indian table tennis player and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee Manika Batra, Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen and Indian amateur boxing world champion and recipient Padma Vibhushan. Mary Come. Herbalife Nutrition will continue to work closely with sponsored athletes to promote nutrition and wellness for high-quality athletic performance.

Herbalife Nutrition is a leader in developing scientifically researched products that deliver optimal athletic performance. The company continues to work to promote good health and nutrition in all communities in which it operates.

“I absolutely love the Herbalife Nutrition family and their work to promote healthy, active lifestyles in communities across India. Balanced nutrition and daily exercise are absolutely essential for everyone to stay healthy, especially in these turbulent times” said Mary Kom, eight-time World Boxing Championship winner and Padma Vibhushan recipient.

Speaking of her ongoing partnership with Herbalife Nutrition, Indian table tennis champion Manika Batra said, “I believe keeping fit starts with eating healthy, dedication and confidence in yourself. Herbalife Nutrition with its powerful message of living and ‘building’ a healthy active life. Better” has always encouraged people to be their best selves. It is an absolute privilege to remain part of the Herbalife Nutrition family. “ “This year, while many of us have recognized the importance of healthy living, the secret to boosting our immunity is by staying active, eating a balanced diet, and cultivating positivity. Balanced nutrition and staying active are just as important as training and hard work. I am honored to continue my partnership with Herbalife Nutrition to spread awareness about healthy, active living and how to build it better, “Lakshya Sen, an Indian badminton sensation, said of the announcement .

“Herbalife Nutrition is proud to continue working with its sponsored athletes and be part of their incredible journey. There is great synergy between our brand ethos and its values. Over the past two decades, we have been encouraging the importance of nutrition. in creating successful athletes. Through our association with these athletes, we want to strengthen our commitment to building a better and stronger future for Indian athletes and sportswomen, “said Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition in a commentary on the development

“Balanced nutrition and an active lifestyle have become more important than ever. Our association will help us spread this message across the country and spread awareness, not only among the young but across all age groups,” he added.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has changed people’s lives with great nutritional products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The company offers high-quality, science-based products sold in more than 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who have a -on-one coaching and supportive community that inspires their clients to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to providing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI is in no way responsible for the content of this article. (ANI / NewsVoir)







