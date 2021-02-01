Sports
English cricket still doesn’t understand spin: Graeme Swann explains what English spinners really need
In an interview, former England spinner Graeme Swann said Joe Root’s field placement against spinners on the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour was questionable.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED FEB 01, 2021 5:52 PM IST
Prior to the first test against India in Chennai, former England spinner Graeme Swann stated that the current England team does not understand spin bowling.
In a conversation with the Daily mailthe former cricketer said Joe Roots field placement against spinners on the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour was questionable. Although England managed to win the series 2-0 before traveling to India, Swann believes there is still a lot of work to be done.
English cricket still doesn’t get it right from either spin or captain and that’s no joke at Joe Root, Swann told the Daily Mail.
One thing I’ll say, and Bumble (David Lloyd) mentioned this on Sky in the Sri Lanka series, is that I can’t understand having deep cover for spinners like Joe did. It’s just a field placement for a foul ball. In any case, play with a long-on or long-off or deep midwicket if you’re trying to tempt the batsman into something, but never have deep cover.
READ ALSO | ‘He’s gonna be a bit of a legend’: Brad Hogg chooses Indian batsman to be one of the world’s best for next
Swann went on to suggest that the English spinners should have a little swagger while bowling against India.
And what English spinners really need is a little swagger. Very few players feel that way in international cricket because of the great respect they give to the opposition and the awe and wonder they are there.
Now if I could sit down with Jack Leach and Dom Bess, I would tell them to just go out and think, “This is where I belong,” he said.
India and England are preparing for the first test that starts in Chennai on Friday.
Earlier on Monday, members of the Indian and England cricket teams returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, paving the way for their first powerful net sessions starting Tuesday.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Close to
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]