English cricket still doesn’t understand spin: Graeme Swann explains what English spinners really need

Prior to the first test against India in Chennai, former England spinner Graeme Swann stated that the current England team does not understand spin bowling.

In a conversation with the Daily mailthe former cricketer said Joe Roots field placement against spinners on the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour was questionable. Although England managed to win the series 2-0 before traveling to India, Swann believes there is still a lot of work to be done.

English cricket still doesn’t get it right from either spin or captain and that’s no joke at Joe Root, Swann told the Daily Mail.

One thing I’ll say, and Bumble (David Lloyd) mentioned this on Sky in the Sri Lanka series, is that I can’t understand having deep cover for spinners like Joe did. It’s just a field placement for a foul ball. In any case, play with a long-on or long-off or deep midwicket if you’re trying to tempt the batsman into something, but never have deep cover.

Swann went on to suggest that the English spinners should have a little swagger while bowling against India.

And what English spinners really need is a little swagger. Very few players feel that way in international cricket because of the great respect they give to the opposition and the awe and wonder they are there.

Now if I could sit down with Jack Leach and Dom Bess, I would tell them to just go out and think, “This is where I belong,” he said.

India and England are preparing for the first test that starts in Chennai on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Indian and England cricket teams returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, paving the way for their first powerful net sessions starting Tuesday.