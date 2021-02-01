More people think FSU is blue blood than Clemson





More people think the state of Florida is a blue blood over Clemson’s football Clemson’s football program has made more CFB Playoff appearances than any other program not called Alabama, and the Tigers have won two of the last five national titles, while playing in three of the last five National Championship games. While it’s still a ‘small sample size’ compared to some of the other dynasties that have occurred in College Football history, no one can deny that Clemson Football is currently among the top teams in the country and it doesn’t look like the Tigers are going everywhere soon. Every year, Choose six examples publishes polls asking fans to vote whether they consider certain programs to be ‘bluebloods’ or not. This list contains all the major programs that have been successful in today’s game and have had great success in the past. A ‘blueblood’ is considered the class of College Football and not many people consider Clemson football to be part of that group In the latest Pick Six Previews Twitter polls, only about 28 percent of voters said Clemson football was indeed a blue blood. In a poll that received about 6,200 votes, that was about 1,800 people who voted for the tigers. Is Clemson a CFB Blue Blood? – Choose six samples (@PickSixPreviews) January 27, 2021 While it’s not surprising that Clemson isn’t considered a blueblood by many – there is, after all, a jealousy from other fanbases around the Tigers and, admittedly, Clemson hasn’t been around that long – it’s a bit ridiculous to see the number taking when the question is asked about ACC rival Florida State. About 32 percent of voters said the state of Florida is a Blue Blood. Nearly 7,000 people voted in that poll, which means that about 2,240 people voted yes for the Seminoles and what’s the point? Is Florida State a CFB Blue Blood? – Choose six samples (@PickSixPreviews) January 27, 2021 Florida State has the same number of claimed national championships (3) as Clemson and fewer conference titles (18 against the 26 of the Tigers). During FSU’s run in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Seminoles won nine times in a row (with shares in two of the years). Clemson has now won six consecutive conference titles. There’s also something to be said about CFB Playoff’s performances and what that should mean when we think of programs as bluebloods moving forward. Yet programs like Nebraska, USC, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, LSU and Michigan rest on their yesteryear’s laurels, while the vast majority of them are irrelevant in today’s game.







