The delayed Dow Tennis Classic fills tournament week with virtual events





In a normal year, the Greater Midland Tennis Center would spend the first week of February in a controlled frenzy, celebrating victories and championships. This year, however, the Dow Tennis Classic will have to wait until November thanks to COVID-19, with the normal women’s pro tournament going back to November 1-7. Instead, the Dow Tennis Classic will go virtual from Monday. People are hungry for an event, and this will help that, along with keeping it relevant and using it as a way to promote the event in November, said Dow Tennis Classic tournament director Mark Baczewski. It’s a way to give the fans something, to keep them interested during the week that has been our traditional tournament week for 32 years. The virtual events, available at dowtennisclassic.com, includes an interview with 2019 champion Caty McNally, along with social media matches and a countdown of the top moments of the 2020 tournament. The interview with McNally, recorded in January, will be aired Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Dow Tennis Classics Facebook page and on dowtennisclassic.com. McNally won the 2019 Dow Tennis Classic title, reaching a career-high ranking of 105 in the world. She also won two WTA doubles titles with Coco Gauff and moved up to 38th in the world in doubles. Fans can also take part in the Ultimate Dow Tennis Classic Champion match, voting for their favorite players in a 32-brackets fantasy February Madness match, showcasing the top players from 1989 to 2020. The Virtual Tournament also includes a countdown of the Top 5 Moments of the 2020 Tournament. Fans who share, like or comment will be eligible for prize packages. The 33rd Dow Tennis Classic is from November 1-7, and the 34th Dow Tennis Classic is expected to return to its normal January / February slot under the United States Tennis Association’s schedule. Shelby Rogers is the defensive Dow Tennis Classic champion.

