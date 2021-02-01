A sweet home sweep: Northern Michigan University hockey team stops Ferris from winning Saturday | News, sports, jobs

“To find a way to put it out…. I thought that was a testament to how dialed we were. “

MARQUETTE – It took much longer than the Wildcats hoped for, but the Northern Michigan University hockey team finally completed its first sweep of the season on Saturday-evening.

It wasn’t easy though, as the home side had to delay a Ferris State rally for the second night in a row, but NMU finished the job and took a 5-3 win.

When asked how his team felt after finally taking back-to-back victories, Northern coach Grant Potulny said right after the game. “very well.”

“I thought it was tonight, although we were a little ahead or even the whole game, I thought it was a tougher game for us tonight because we had so many opportunities, especially at the beginning of the game,” he said. “We had many looks. We tried to fit it into the net a bit and we got no chances and the power play was canceled. They score on the penalty kill and some of that stuff.

“It was mentally tougher than anything. So to find a way to put it out … and you have guys who aren’t normally your defensive players, like (Brandon) Schultz or (AJ) Vanderbeck who block shots. I thought that was a testament to how dialed we were.

“I was a bit angry with our middle six forwards (Friday) and some of our D (efensemen). I thought our ‘D’ was excellent and we get goals from (Alex) Frye and Schultz. So a really good win for us. “

Unlike Friday’s five goals in the first 20 minutes, Saturday’s first period was winless. However, that didn’t mean there were no offensive opportunities.

With about 2:20 pm to go, Frye sent a pass from the right post into the slot for David Keefer, but Bulldogs goalkeeper Logan Stein saved. Across the track with the Wildcats trying to kill a Mikey Colella penalty, northern goalkeeper Nolan Kent denied Ferris’ Logan Finner, Coale Morris and Mitch Deelstra with about eight minutes to go.

NMU’s next scoring opportunity came with about six minutes to go and the Cats on the power play as Vanderbeck sent a shot to the net from the point Stein almost got, but the freshman netminder got a piece of it to keep the game scoreless.

In the second period, NMU began to capitalize on its opportunities. After Griffin Loughran had stopped a partial breakout just over a minute into the period, Frye got the Wildcats on the scoreboard with 13:17 remaining. Northern scored nearly twice again a few minutes later, but Keefer and Joe Nardi were stopped twice by Stein’s blocker.

The Wildcats seemed to have momentum, but a bad line change cost them when Ferris’ Justin Michaelian got a long pass and beat Kent low to make the 1-1 at 11:51 a.m. With 5:42 left, Andre Ghantous gave NMU another lead when he beat Stein by five holes from the slot.

With just over a minute to go and the teams 4 out of 4, Northern reinforced his advantage to two goals when Tim Erkkila skated past the right boards and found a streaking Schultz in the slot. Schultz struggled to get a grip on the puck, but he was fed up with a shot to get through Stein’s five-hole to make it 3-1 at the end of the period.

The scoring continued into the third and the Wildcats got a big individual effort from Colby Enns with 16:20 left as the freshman defender skated in the Bulldogs zone, beating Stein’s top shelf to make it 4-1.

Ferris didn’t stop, however. Less than two minutes later and with the Bulldogs in the power, Mitch Deelstra beat Kent on the right post to narrow the deficit to two, 4-2. Later and with the clock ending with 2:42 over, Ferris’ Jake Transit took a misspelled NMU clearing pass in the slot and beat Kent blocker side to drop Northern’s advantage to one. However, with Stein drawn for the extra forward, Loughran took the win with an empty net.

After being out of the lineup for the past few weeks, Loughran made his presence felt over the weekend by scoring two goals and adding three assists. He said it was nice to adjust again and see Ice Age.

“Obviously it’s been a while” he said. ‘I had some free time for a number of reasons. It just felt great to be with the boys again. Obviously when you come back everyone is excited to see me and I am excited to see everyone. The locker room has been great all week. So it has been really exciting and just a good feeling in the room. “

