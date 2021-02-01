Perniya Khan of Wapda becomes national table tennis champion





Wapda’s Parniya Khan took the National Master Cup Table Tennis Title after beating her strong rival, former national champion Aisya Sherjeeal, also from Wapda, in the thrilling 4-3 final played here at the Olympic Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday. PESHAWAR, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Feb 1, 2021): Parniya Khan of Wapda captured the National Master Cup Table Tennis title after beating her strong rival, former National Champion Aisya Sherjeeal, also from Wapda, in the thrilling 4-3 finals played here at Olympian Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday. Former Director General of Sport and Secretary-Engineer Khanzeb Khan was the main guest on the occasion. Chairman KP Table Tennis Association former Chief Commissioner Right to Information, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Youth Ambassador of the US Embassy in Pakistan Absar Ali, Tournament Director Jabir Ali, SVP KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, players and a large number of spectators witnessed the latter. Supported by her parents, Perniya Khan was three sets down at the start of the thrilling finale and fought at a rattling pace, but she made a strong comeback, winning four consecutive sets to take the most creditable win. Perniya, who is also the national junior champion and bronze medalist of the last South Asian Games, got three sets against her strong rival and former national champion Aisha Sherjeel at 11-13, 14-12 and 9-11, but she played with determination. by defeating her superiority and making a strong comeback. Perniya tied the first with 3-3 when she got the fourth, fifth and sixth sets at 13-11, 15-13 and 11-9 and got the deciding set after a strong fight at 17-15. The final game generated a lot of excitement for the seated spectators who responded well with their cheering hands and appreciated the forthcoming Perniya for winning the title. In the Boys Singles, Shah Khan of Wapda, from the hometown of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Swat), did not give much time to the current national champion and top seed of the Master Cup Faizan Zahoor of the Pakistan Army. Shah Khan defeated Faizan Zahoor of Army 4-0, the score was 11-9, 13-11, 15-13 and 11-9. In the Boys team event, last Wapda Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shocked 3-1 in an exciting four-set battle. The young Khyber Pakhtunkhwa previously defeated the upset Pakistani army team in the semi-final of the Team event and qualified for the final against Pakistan Wapda. In the first singles Shah Khan won against Ummam Khawaja (3-2), the score was 11-9. 11-13, 11-13, 11-8 and 17-15. Both Shah Khan and Ummam Khawjah played attacking matches against each other. Shah Khan did not let Ummam Khawjah hit back and kept command of the match. In the other singles Fahad Khawaja defeated his cousin Khawaja Haseeb Ur Rehman (3-1), the score was 11-9, 11-7, 13-11 and 11-8. In the third singles Shayan Farooq of KP Hafeez of Pakistan defeated Wapda 3-2, the score was 13-11, 8-11, 11-13, 11-9 and 11-8 and finally in the reverse singles Fahad Khawjah defeated his younger brother Ummam Khawjah 3-0, the score was 13-11, 13-11 and 11-9. Pakistan Wapda, for example, won the final of the Boys Team event 3-1.

