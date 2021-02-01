Louisville-Georgia Tech preview: cards and jackets square off in Monday matinee

Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 5-3) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 4-3)

Game time: 2:01 pm

Place: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky.

Television: ACC network

Announcers: Chris Cotter (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst)

Favourite: Louisville with 4

Civil servants: Roger Ayers, Pat Driscoll, Tony Henderson

Series: Louisville, 22-14

Last meeting: Georgia Tech won 64-58 in Atlanta on February 12, 2020

Series history:

Possible starting positions:

Statistics:

Georgia Techs Season So Far:

Relevant videos:

About Georgia Tech:

Especially thanks to the return of the big three van Jose Alvarado, Michael DeVoe and Moses Wright, Georgia Tech was widely regarded as a darkhorse contender in the ACC entering the 2020-21 season. Those expectations were immediately adjusted when the Yellow Jackets began their campaign with back-to-back home losses against Georgia State and Mercer.

Since that embarrassment, however, Josh Pastners’ club has looked more like the formidable squad they had last season. They knocked down a then well-thought-out team from Kentucky, beat Nebraska in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge, and have a solid 4-3 start in conference play. In their most recent appearance, Georgia Tech took on what was previously considered the most popular team in the league, Florida State, with an impressive 11-point finishing margin.

Unlike previous seasons under Pastner, this is a Georgia Tech team that wins more offense than defense. The Yellow Jackets are 41st in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and 39th in field goal effective percentage. The Jackets have managed to get more than one point per possession in 11 of 13 games this season (Tech hit that benchmark 11 times in all of 2019-2020), and the efficiency rating in Saturday’s Florida State win was a scintillating one. 103.5. GT coming in on Monday averages 77.7 points per game, the third most of any team in the ACC.

Alvarado, seemingly fit for his 17th season with Tech, plays the best basketball of his career. The senior guard is as unshakeable a general as there is in the ACC, coming into play on Monday as GT leader in scoring, assists and steals. He and the sharp-shooting left-wing DeVoe may be the only backcourt that can compete with Louisvilles for the title of best in the ACC.

Jose Alvarado is our Player of the Week! He posted his first double-double of his career against Louisville, then set a school record for steals on Saturday (9). pic.twitter.com/GNNupIGf0D ACC Men’s Basketball (@accmbb) January 27, 2020

Alvarado and Devoe score an average of 18.14 and 15.14 points per game in ACC games, number 3 and 11 respectively, and account for 47.4 percent of Yellow Jackets points. They scored or assisted 72.6 percent of Techs’ field goals during conference play. Combined, they fired 51.2 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from three-point range. The Jackets are 5-1 this season when both players score in double digits, including three ACC wins. Alvarado has hit double digits in every game he played against Louisville, while DeVoe averaged 15.5 ppg in two games against the Cards a season ago.

The third member of GT’s big three is Wright, who is the only master of the Tech now that James Banks III has moved on. The 69 senior comes in on Monday with his career average in points (17.1 ppg), rebounds (7.2 rpg), blocks (1.4 bpg) and steals (2.1 spg). Pastner moved Wright from four to five after the teams’ two season-opening defeats, and everything has been different since then. Wright has a great physical presence, is a great athlete, and will be a monster challenge for the Cardinal frontcourt.

Four Tech starters are among the 22 best players in the ACC in average minutes played. The first three we just talked about, the fourth is senior security guard Bubba Parham, which passed from VMI last season. Parham was a monster scorer at VMI (21.4 ppg in 2018-19) who has to pick and choose his spots on this much more talented Yellow Jacket roster. Still, the 510 Parham can take some ridiculous shots from the outside and has the ability to string four or five three-pointers in a row as soon as he sees the first go down. He missed the Florida State game this weekend for personal reasons, but will return to the line-up on Monday-afternoon.

Jordan Usher is yet another Georgia Tech senior playing the best ball of his college career. The 67 guard averages his career records in scoring (11.0 ppg), rebounding (4.8 rpg), assists (2.8 apg) and field goal percentage (49.6 percent). He scored 40 combined points in back-to-back games against Clemson and Virginia last month, and he can absolutely burn you if you spend too much time and energy slowing down the players around him.

In large part thanks to starting four guards and having the third most experienced roster in college basketball, Georgia Tech is one of the best teams in the country when it comes to taking care of the ball. The jackets are No. 2 in the ACC and No. 20 nationally in aid / sales ratio (1.43), and No. 2 in ACC and No. 15 nationally in sales margin ( plus-4.4). Only Virginia and Notre Dame have flipped the ball less times per game than Tech (11.62) in all games, and Tech has forced the most average turnovers (16.00) behind NC State. Six of Tech’s rotation players have positive assist / turnover ratios.

The bottom line is that this is a super talented and super experienced squad that, after an inexplicably disastrous start, has played like the team we all thought could be for the past few weeks. They shoot it well from just about anywhere on the floor (free throw line is suspect outside of Alvarado who shoots nearly 90 percent there), they have an NBA talent on the post in Wright, and they generate a lot of theft. Louisvilles will have to get much, much better than recently to win Monday afternoon.

Remarkable:

Louisville had won nine consecutive games against Georgia Tech before last year’s loss in Atlanta.

The cards are 7-1 against the Yellow Jackets since they joined the ACC in 2014-15. Of those seven ACC wins over Georgia Tech, four were decided with four points or less.

Louisville has won six consecutive home games against Georgia Tech. The Cards have not lost to the Yellow Jackets at home since January 25, 1992.

Louisville has a record of 60-17 in its home games at the conference for the past nine years (.773).

Georgia Tech has won 10 consecutive ACC home games, but lost all three conference road games this season.

Carlik Jones is fourth in the ACC for scoring (17.8 ppg) and third in assists (4.6 apg). Jones has 96 double-digit goalscoring attempts in his career, including the last 36 consecutive games (all 13 at U or L).

In ACC games, Georgia Tech averages 9.1 three-pointers per game, the most of any team in the conference.

Louisville is 6-3 all-time in games against Georgia Tech head coach Josh Paster. Pastner went 2-2 against the Cardinals when he was at Memphis State, but is only 1-4 against them with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech has forced 20 or more sales five times this season. The Jackets have this season enforced 16.0 sales per game, 16.0 per game against ACC enemies, and have the second best sales margin in the conference (plus 4.4 in total, plus 4.6 in conference games).

Louisville and Georgia Tech played the first-ever college basketball at the Georgia Dome. The game was played to the largest audience to ever witness a college game in the state of Georgia (28,885). The Jackets won the match on a James Forrest half-court buzzer-beater.

Louisville and Georgia Tech were both founders of the 1975 Metro Conference, but the Yellow Jackets left for the ACC in 1978.

Louisville will play nine games in February for the first time in 21 years (since 1999-2000).

Georgia Tech has not attended the NCAA tournament since 2010. It is the longest tournament drought for the program since it went from 1960 to 1985 without playing in the dance.

Georgia Tech is 3-2 off the top 25 so far this season, with all three wins ahead of home and both losses on the road. The Yellow Jackets are 9-24 against the top 25 opponents under Josh Pastner, with only one of those wins coming from home.

Through 14 games this season, Louisville has produced 13 runs of 8-0 or better.

Georgia Tech has stolen 52 times in the last six games and has an ACC-high average of 9.9 in conference games. The Jackets average 9.4 in all games.

Louisville has been 126-0 since 2004 when he leads by more than 10 points at halftime.

Louisville has been 25-1 for the past two seasons, scoring at least 71 points, including 7-1 this season. The only loss came in Miami.

Louisville has won 162 consecutive games with an opponent under 50 points.

Louisville has won 155 consecutive games by scoring at least 85 points under the regulations.

Louisville is one of only four schools to have won 20 or more games on the field in each of the past 18 seasons. Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas are the others.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Louisville 69, Georgia Tech 66