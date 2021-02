Samarth takes over from Nair as Karnataka captain | Cricket News

BENGALURU: Top batsman R Samarth will lead Karnataka in the upcoming one-day Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament. The 28-year-old takes over from Karun Nair, whose bad run with the bat has drawn a lot of flak. Relieved of the responsibility, Nair can now focus on regaining his form.

The senior selection committee, led by Fazal Khaleel, met on Monday to select a 22-man team for the title defense.

Interestingly, Samarth had not found a place on the team for the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which the defending champion played in the quarter-finals. Among the players who entered the T20 competition but failed to make the cut are vice captain Pavan Deshpande, spinner Pravin Dubey and medium pacers V Koushik and Prateek Jain.

The prolific Manish Pandey, who has been put down by tennis elbow, remains unavailable.

KL Shrijith, who made his debut for the senior state side in the Mushtaq Ali league as a wicket-keeper-batsman, has been named as a specialist batsman. Swastic Union Cricket Club’s Rakshith S first joined the team as a wicket-keeper alongside BR Sharath, while Sharath Srinivas has been left out due to injury.

Aditya Somanna and Vyshak Vijay Kumar also get a look. Nikin Jose, who scored 351 points in five games, including three centuries in the inter-mofussil U-23 tournament, has been rewarded for his consistency with a place on the squad. Nischal D is also back in the team. Although all-rounder K Gowtham has been named in the roster, it is unlikely he will be available as he is just a bowler with the Indian contingent for the home series against England.

The team will start training at the KSCA on Tuesday.

The BCCI has yet to announce the tournament schedule, but the one-day championship is likely to start on February 15th.

Team: Samarth R (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Nischal D, Karun Nair, Shrijith KL, Sharath BR (wk), Rakshith S (wk), Anirudha Joshi, Siddharth KV, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham K, Suchith J , Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Mithun A, Prasidh M Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Darshan MB. Coach: Yere Gold; Bowling Coach: Sreenath Arvind; Strength and conditioning coach: Rakshit; Physio: Jaba Prabhu; Manager: Anutosh Poll; Masseur: Somasundar CM; Video analyst: Vinodh.

