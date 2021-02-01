Georgia Mens Tennis Beats NC State in Top-15 Matchup | Sport

The men’s No. 12 Georgia beat No. 14 North Carolina State 4-3 after Billy Rowes’ Sunday afternoon win at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.

I think this game is going to do great things for us, as we played great tennis in three singles to get the lead, and that’s when things got tough, Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. And we showed some toughness to shut it down.

It was the number 9-ranked Trent Brydes matchup that headlined the day for Georgia, but it was Rowe in number 6 singles that ended the day inundated with his enraptured Bulldog teammates.

Rowe, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, defeated NC States Robert Turzak 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a three-set nail-biting to take the win for Georgia.

That was incredible, said Rowe. The fans were incredible, the team got rowdy and that’s why I came here to play. I want to be in those kinds of situations and help this team to win.

NC State jumped to a quick 1-0 lead after the No. 2 team of Alexis Galarneau and Turzak beat Georgias Blake Croyder and Rowe 7-6 (7-4) to earn the double point.

Georgia’s Bryde and Tyler Zink, the No. 8 doubles team in the ITA preseason rankings, failed to recover after falling behind early in a 6-4 defeat to Tadas Babelis and Robin Catry. Georgias No. 3 duo of Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius then defeated Yannai Barkai and Braden Shick 6-2 to tie the score in the doubles before Galarneau and Turzak took the point for NC State.

The Bulldogs responded by winning three consecutive singles matches and taking a 3-1 lead. Croyders 6-2, 6-3 win over Babelis on No. 4 singles tied the game to 1-1, and Zink put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1 after rallying to beat Barkai 3-6, 6-3 , 6-4 at No. 3 singles.

Headliner singles play was the top-10 matchup at No. 1 singles where Georgias No. 9 ranked Bryde took on NC States No. 7 ranked Galarneau.

Bryde and Galarneau previously played doubles together in some junior events.

However, the tension between the former teammates only came in the third set. Bryde earned an early break in the opening set to win 6-2, and Galarneau followed with a 6-1 victory of his own in the second set. The two went back and forth and were tied 5-5 as Bryde won the last two games and the 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 win over Galarneau to put the Bulldogs up 3-1.

Getting him to play in college tennis on such a big stage today obviously meant a lot, Bryde said. He’s had a phenomenal year, the last six months have been great for him, and I’m just really happy and happy that I got through today.

NC State held on to the game at 3-3 after winning at No. 5 and No. 2 in singles. Georgias Baptiste Anselmo lost 6-2 in both sets to Catry and Rafa Izquierdo Luque ousted Henning 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5.

NC States singles resurgence set the stage for the matchup final at No. 6 singles between Rowe and Turzak.

After splitting the first two sets, Rowe and Turzak were in a good third set. Right at 5-5, Rowe held on to his serve to take a 6-5 lead. He then broke the serve after Turzak’s forehand sailed out of the bounds and earned the Bulldogs victory

I’m glad Billy got to go through the clinching for the Bulldogs because it’s the best experience in life, Bryde said. I am so glad he pulled it out. It was a good one and we got it done so I’m super happy with everyone and how everyone fought. I couldn’t be happier.

The Bulldogs are back in action when they host Georgia Tech at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Feb. 5 at 2:30 PM