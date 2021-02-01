Georgia Mens Tennis Beats NC State in Top-15 Matchup | Sport

The men’s No. 12 Georgia beat No. 14 North Carolina State 4-3 after Billy Rowes’ Sunday afternoon win at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
I think this game is going to do great things for us, as we played great tennis in three singles to get the lead, and that’s when things got tough, Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. And we showed some toughness to shut it down.
It was the number 9-ranked Trent Brydes matchup that headlined the day for Georgia, but it was Rowe in number 6 singles that ended the day inundated with his enraptured Bulldog teammates.
Rowe, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, defeated NC States Robert Turzak 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a three-set nail-biting to take the win for Georgia.
That was incredible, said Rowe. The fans were incredible, the team got rowdy and that’s why I came here to play. I want to be in those kinds of situations and help this team to win.
NC State jumped to a quick 1-0 lead after the No. 2 team of Alexis Galarneau and Turzak beat Georgias Blake Croyder and Rowe 7-6 (7-4) to earn the double point.
Georgia’s Bryde and Tyler Zink, the No. 8 doubles team in the ITA preseason rankings, failed to recover after falling behind early in a 6-4 defeat to Tadas Babelis and Robin Catry. Georgias No. 3 duo of Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius then defeated Yannai Barkai and Braden Shick 6-2 to tie the score in the doubles before Galarneau and Turzak took the point for NC State.
The Bulldogs responded by winning three consecutive singles matches and taking a 3-1 lead. Croyders 6-2, 6-3 win over Babelis on No. 4 singles tied the game to 1-1, and Zink put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1 after rallying to beat Barkai 3-6, 6-3 , 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Headliner singles play was the top-10 matchup at No. 1 singles where Georgias No. 9 ranked Bryde took on NC States No. 7 ranked Galarneau.
Bryde and Galarneau previously played doubles together in some junior events.
However, the tension between the former teammates only came in the third set. Bryde earned an early break in the opening set to win 6-2, and Galarneau followed with a 6-1 victory of his own in the second set. The two went back and forth and were tied 5-5 as Bryde won the last two games and the 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 win over Galarneau to put the Bulldogs up 3-1.
Getting him to play in college tennis on such a big stage today obviously meant a lot, Bryde said. He’s had a phenomenal year, the last six months have been great for him, and I’m just really happy and happy that I got through today.
NC State held on to the game at 3-3 after winning at No. 5 and No. 2 in singles. Georgias Baptiste Anselmo lost 6-2 in both sets to Catry and Rafa Izquierdo Luque ousted Henning 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5.
NC States singles resurgence set the stage for the matchup final at No. 6 singles between Rowe and Turzak.
After splitting the first two sets, Rowe and Turzak were in a good third set. Right at 5-5, Rowe held on to his serve to take a 6-5 lead. He then broke the serve after Turzak’s forehand sailed out of the bounds and earned the Bulldogs victory
I’m glad Billy got to go through the clinching for the Bulldogs because it’s the best experience in life, Bryde said. I am so glad he pulled it out. It was a good one and we got it done so I’m super happy with everyone and how everyone fought. I couldn’t be happier.
The Bulldogs are back in action when they host Georgia Tech at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Feb. 5 at 2:30 PM
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit