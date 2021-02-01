Sports
Mile High and Low: A January Overview of the Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets entered the month of January with a less than stellar 1-3 record after starting the season a bit dislocated to say the least. While much of this appeared to be the result of additions and removals to the roster, in addition to changes with the rotation, it was discouraging for Nuggets fans to see the team that just came off a Conference Finals struggling to take wins. the beginning of the season. However, after the initial adjustment period, it looks like the Nuggets have hit their stride, especially after a very impressive 4-1 road trip in which they took victories against the Phoenix Suns twice, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat. The Nuggets are now in the top four of the Western Conference, just three losses from first place. With Nikola Jokic in the MVP talk for his absolutely dominant performance this season, it looks like the Nuggets will be another team that can take a deep playoff run.
Let’s take a look at some of the major storylines in the first full month of the season.
In which game can you find TWO three buzz reports of a player from each team to force 10 extra minutes of basketball into an already exciting game? Well, on January 23rd, that’s exactly what fans got when they tuned in to the second game of a Covid back-to-back between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. All three games between these two teams have been thrillers this season, and this game was probably the best of them all (if you’re a Nuggets fan). After one of Chris Paul’s proprietary mid-range jumpshots put the Suns 98-95 ahead with 12 seconds to go, the Nuggets needed a three to keep hope alive. Jamal Murray then hit one of the most incredible buzzer coupling shots I’ve seen from a Nugget to force overtime. However, the promotion didn’t end there. Again, the game got to the last second, but this time it was Jae Crowder for the Suns who hit a miraculous three-pointer to force another five minutes of basketball. Then, after a great performance by Nikola Jokic in double overtime, the Nuggets were able to take their second straight win against the Suns in consecutive nights. It was truly one of the most entertaining season games imaginable.
When Facundo Campazzo signed with the Nuggets, one of the only things most fans knew about him was that he was an excellent passer. This ability has been fully visible since he joined the team, and there is no better example of it than a pass he made against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 19, 2021. After hitting a bargain, Campazzo drove the quick breakaway for the Nuggets, with Monte Morris not too far behind. Campazzo then completed a great pass in which he threw the ball to Morris between his legs. Morris then finished the piece with a lay-up to create a truly amazing highlight for the Nuggets. It was a very nice piece to see, and hopefully we will get a lot more from Facu this season.
Nikola Jokic has an absolutely historic start to the season for the Nuggets. Not only does he lead the team in points, assists, rebounds and steals (which is absolutely insane when you think about it), but he also dramatically increased his stats across the board from last season. He currently averages 26.8 points (increased from 19.9 a season ago) along with 8.6 assists and 11.8 rebounds. He has scored a double-double in all 20 games this season, and simply put, he has one of the best starts of a season in the history of the Nuggets franchise. Most recently, Jokic tied his career high with 47 points to help out the Nuggets Utah Jazz 11-game winning streak. While it is no surprise that Jokic continues to prove that he is the best player on this team, and one of the best players in the league, the way he dominates matches and helps his team to victories is really amazing to see. This is especially true when you consider that Jokic has often been criticized for his performance in the early parts of a season when the games don’t matter that much.
If Jokic can stay on the current track he is on, and the Nuggets can finish with one of the best records in the West, then there is absolutely no reason why he shouldn’t be highly qualified for MVP.
When the season started, it seemed like Michael Porter Jr. had officially earned a starting spot for this team after a rookie season in which his head coach’s confidence in him waned and flowed. In the first four games of the season in which he started, Porter Jr. see why he is one of the most talented young players in the NBA, averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. It looked like he really came into his own as a starter in the league, despite the teams’ early struggles that seemed more to do with the bench and the mediocre performance of some of the other starters not Porter Jr., Nikola , were called. or Jamal. Porter Jr. forced to go into quarantine due to the competitions’ health and safety protocols following a suspected exposure to COVID-19, which led to Porter Jr. contracted the virus himself and had to be free for a longer period of time. All in all, MPJ missed a total of 10 games to start the month of January.
On his anticipated return, Michael Malone chose to keep Will Barton as starter, either to slowly return MPJ to the rotation after missing so much time, or to keep the starting line-up the same after Barton showed some promise as starter while MPJ used to be. from. In his 10 games as a starter, Barton definitely had some mediocre performances, including two separate two-point performances, losing to the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz. However, he also had some great performances, including two games in which he scored more than 20 points. Although MPJ has come off the bench in each of his first six games since returning, Malone has not let it be decided who will start the game. MPJ has been hugely important in securing wins on the trajectory since his return, nothing more obvious than that against the Dallas Mavericks after Jamal Murray was sent off for a blatant two-fault. In that game, Porter Jr. seeing how good he can be, he finished with 30 points and 8 rebounds and helped the Nuggets fend off the Mavericks run after ejecting Murrays.
What remains to be seen is who will finish as starter this season. MPJ has certainly shown that he can be a starter on any team in this league, but Malones’ decision will likely be based more on the chemistry of the starters and bench unit. Only time will tell who will go into the playoffs as this team’s petty forward, but either way, it’s safe to say the Nuggets have a gem in MPJ.
Surprise of the Month: The Nuggets start slow, despite Jokics’ excellent play
Had you told me prior to the start of the season that Jokic would be in the MVP conversation after the first 20 games, I would have thought the Nuggets had one of, if not the, best records in the league, or in at least the West. Instead, the Nuggets are still climbing out of the hole they created for themselves after their 1-4 start to the season where they failed to take wins and just didn’t look like the same team that made them . 3-1 comebacks in the bubble last season. Most of this, as previously mentioned, is probably due to the changes to the schedule. Not only did the banking unit change drastically with the additions of JaMychal Green, Facundo Campazzo and Isaiah Hartenstein to replace Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig and Mason Plumlee, but Malone has also made some changes to the rotation since last season. PJ Dozier now regularly gets bank minutes, and MPJ and Will Barton have both played games as the small forward for the team.
In most losses to start the season, it’s not like the Nuggets were embarrassed by the other teams. Instead, they lost a lot of close games, which can again be attributed to the process of smoothing out each player’s roles and responsibilities. Still, despite their slow start, the Nuggets are now in a good place. They’re fourth in the Western Conference and, if the most recent game against the Jazz is any indication, they can compete with just about anyone if they click. Hopefully their 1-4 start to the season will soon be in the distant past.
Perhaps the best way to see how the month of January turned out for the Nuggets is to take a look at the Denver Stiffs page. Here are just some from the highlights of the Stiffs:
- This season, the Denver Stiffs premiered their new podcast series, Garbage Takes, in which two members trade hot takes after being asked five interesting questions. In recent weeks ‘episode, for example, the Stiffs questioned whether Jamal Murrays’ blatant mistake against Tim Hardaway Jr. was intentional.
- Brandon Ewing explored whether there are more minutes in the future for Nuggets rookie RJ Hampton after a groin injury from PJ Doziers
- Ever wondered what your all-time favorite Nuggets player is currently doing after quitting basketball? In the most recent edition of the Chick N Nuggets Podcast, Jena Garcia and Reilly Biller tell you about some of those answers, as well as discuss the recent events of the Nuggets season.
- In this edition of Stat of the Week, Ryan Blackburn delves into which of the Nuggets two-man rotations seem to work early in the season and which don’t.
- In the weekly series Starting Five, Ryan Blackburn takes a look at five topics relevant to the week and provides in-depth analysis. In this edition, for example, he dives into all the ways Michael Porter Jr. this team can improve upon returning from having health and safety protocols.
- Sixteen games in the season Daniel Lewis handed out figures for the Nuggets players and analyzed their current position in the league.
- With Jamal Murray appearing to have been dealing with injuries so far this season, Evan Fiala tried to answer the question of whether the Nuggets could afford to give him a break.
- After an MVP start for best player, Gage Bridgford understood why Jokic made just such a leap this season
-
In this edition of Zach Mikash, weakly musing, he explores the importance of execution in everyday life, paralleling the Nuggets’ struggle to win games early in the season.
- How does JaMychal Green fit into the Nuggets so far? Pretty good, if you ask Brandon Ewing.
- January was a historic month unrelated to basketball for so many reasons. In this important piece, Ryan Blackburn gives a realistic example of white privilege in response to the riot at the Capitol on January 6.
- Ryan Blackburn highlights in this piece how important Monte Morris is to this team
picture credit
