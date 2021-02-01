Budget 2021: Sitharaman quotes Tagore, talks about cricket to drive her point home





Each Union budget is presented in a distinct rhetorical style. While some yesteryear finance ministers have turned to Bollywood one-liners to get their point across, FM Nirmala Sitharaman used some literary references and India’s historic victory over Australia in cricket in its budget address Monday. While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar appears to be a personal favorite of Sitharaman, who was also included in her 2020 speech, she quoted Rabindranath Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic. She quoted from his collection of Fireflies, referring to the beginning of a new era. “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark”. Tagore has become a common motif among all political parties in the run-up to elections in West Bengal later this year. The second poetic reference of the finance minister came from ‘Thirukkural’ by the ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. “A king / ruler is the one who creates and acquires wealth, protects and distributes it for the common good,” she quoted, adding, “Our tax system must be transparent and efficient and promote investment and employment in our country. place a minimal burden on our taxpayers. ” Also read: Budget 2021 – Sitharamans 2.25k crore infra push for 4 poll-bound states But when it comes to references, one in India may not go wrong with a cricket reference. Sitharaman referred to the team’s performance as an indicator of what Indians are capable of when faced with adversity. “I can’t help but remember the joy we felt, as a cricket-loving country, after Team Indias’ recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as humans, particularly our youth, embodying abundant promise and the unquenched thirst to perform and succeed, ” she said. In keeping with the paperless theme of the Budget session, Sitharaman’s trademark Bahi Khata included a tablet this year in place of the usual budget papers. The red Bahi Khata or the ledger of cloth, she had said in 2019, was an indicator of the government’s abandonment of colonial practices. Former Treasury Secretary P Chidambaram had commented at the time that an iPad would have been a much better choice. Incidentally, Sitharaman’s speech was much shorter than last year’s, which was recorded as one of the longest budget speeches. The minister completed the speech in an hour and 50 minutes, while it lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes last year.

