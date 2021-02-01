Sports
Rams Relief: Tennis – Colorado State University Athletics
The Colorado State tennis team had cut short the 2019-2020 season and then watched the fall portion of the 2020 schedule be withdrawn. Still, the Rams continued to prepare for the spring season. In those days, when a racket had to be strung, that was no longer there.
And the reality of it all hit home even more.
We had no strings this fall, that was the first time, ”said senior Priscilla Palermo, an All-Mountain West singles performer last year. “That made everyone a little humble and made us appreciate everything a little more.
“I think, especially as a speaker for the tennis team, we appreciate everything they’ve donated. We get a lot of extras and extra comfort along the way, and it really helps us as a team. Especially now it means everything, even more than ever.”
Donations from supporters and former student athletes make coach Jarod CamerotaThe program works more efficiently and helps to build it further. Thanks to those donations, new scoreboards have been installed at the CSU Outdoor Tennis Complex and the program is currently working on fundraising to make their facility video suitable for all home games.
It’s true, especially for a squad composed of out-of-state and international players.
At a very unprecedented time in our entire lives, Colorado State Athletics and the RamClub are asking all of our valued supporters to donate or give a gift that will have a life-changing impact on our student athletes. The financial crisis is real for everyone, but our primary goal remains to create the best experience for our student athletes. Your gifts will help reduce the impact they feel in the pursuit of their athletic and educational goals.
“I’m really grateful to them,” said Camerota of the boosters. “We’ve had Tennis with the Rams events in the past, and they’ve helped us a lot, and it helps us to get a first-class experience for the student athletes where we didn’t have to worry about traveling and play where we need to. “
The money that is coming in also helps Camerota to provide improved training technology, as well as increase travel options and provide insurance for international players.
For parents who can’t come to Fort Collins to watch their kids play, this means everything to them. And the ability to do so will help recruiting in seasons to come. With a program that was very successful for the past full season, the desire to build and grow has not stopped, even in the midst of a pandemic.
That makes ongoing and future support so much more important.
“It’s going to be huge for us, especially for travel,” said Camerota. “We are in such a place where there are only six or seven teams we can drive to. The money for flights and to fly to places to play matches. We try to make sure all our players have the best. we can offer them collegiate tennis experience. “
The pandemic has taken away the opportunity to compete over the past calendar year, making the players that much more excited for the season ahead. It will be phased out, but it is a season where they will have a chance to compete again.
They are grateful for that alone. But over the past 12 months, they’ve shown so much appreciation for what they had before, especially those who made it possible.
“Absolutely, 100 percent,” said Palermo. “Even to rebuild this spring, but even to string for matches and just to be able to play, we really appreciate that.”
