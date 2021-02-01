Summary of the weekend promotion (30-31 January)

Another busy weekend in the hockey landscape of the university.

Check out what’s happened across the country!

Saturday January 30

Atlantic hockey

No. 19 American International def. Holy Cross, 3-0

After an offensive attack on Friday, the AIC Yellow Jackets had a bit more difficult against the Holy Cross Crusaders. Holy Cross netminder Erik Gordon did everything he could to keep his team in play, with 31 saves. However, three goals in the second half helped the Yellow Jackets pick up the weekend’s sweep. Darwin Lakoduk, Elijah Barriga and Julius Janhonen were the goalscorers for AIC, with freshman net less Ryan McInchak recording his second win and second shutout of the weekend, making 20 saves.

RIDE def. Canisius 3-2

The RIT Tigers will play against the Canisius Golden Griffins three times over four days. They started the series the right way, sprinting to a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes, and were able to hold on to a late wave from the Golden Griffins to improve to a 7-4-2 record. Caleb Moretz led the attack with a goal and an assist for the Tigers, while Will Calverley and Andrew Petrucci scored the other two for RIT.

Robert Morris def. Mercyhurst, 5-3

The Mercyhurst Lakers stunned the Robert Morris Colonials last weekend, where the Lakers overwhelmed the Colonials. Robert Morris demanded a small revenge on Saturday night after rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period. The Colonials scored four unanswered goals, with Roman Kraemers becoming the game’s second winner of the season. Nick Jenny led the attack for RMU with a goal and an assist.

Army-West Point ties Sacred Heart, 2-2 (Army wins in a firefight)

After falling for the Army Black Knights the night before, the Sacred Heart Pioneers pick up a run on Saturday. However, the Black Knights won the shootout and earned a weekend sweep (sort of). Lincoln Hatten and Tucker DeYoung found the back of the net in regulation for Army, while Anthony Firriolo and Mason Krueger scored goals in the shootout to help the Black Knights pick up the extra point. Trevin Kozlowski had a slightly busier night compared to Friday, as he was tasked with making 32 saves in 65 minutes before making four more stops in the shootout.

Big ten

No. 4 Minnesota def. Ohio State, 5-2

Minnesota Golden Gophers’ dominance over the past two weekends has been excellent. In their last four games, the Gophers have outdone their opponents 30-5 after completing the Ohio State weekend sweep on Saturday.

Against the Buckeyes, Jack’s LaCombe scored a goal and two assists, with Sammy Walker and Jaxon Nelson each getting a goal and an assist. Jack LaFontaine took his 13th win of the season, stopping 28 nets for Minnesota.

No. 13 Wisconsin def. Michigan state, 4-1

The Wisconsin Badgers were able to complete the Michigan State Spartans’ weekend sweep, but it wasn’t nearly as easy as their 6-0 win on Friday. It was a 1-1 game that entered the second half of the third period. That was when Ty Pelton-Byce scored his second goal of the weekend to put the Badgers ahead. Cole Caufield scored the last two goals of the game, giving him four over the weekend and helping the Badgers to their 11th win of the season. Caufield also assisted in the other two goals, a total of six points against the Spartans.

Hockey East

Connecticut def. Merrimack, 6-2

The UConn Huskies were able to win again against the Merrimack Warriors, above .500 for the first time this season. Jonny Evans had one of the best nights of his career, scoring four goals in a row for UConn. Bald Howarth, Hudson Schandor, John Spetz and Jachym Kondelik each had multi-pointed nights.

No. Massachusetts def. No. 16 UMass-Lowell, 2-1

In the second battle of the Masses, the UMass-Lowell River Hawks played significantly better than the night before, with an outshot of 31-29. Despite a third period wave trying to clear a 2-0 hole, the Minutemen were able to hold on and get the sweep for the weekend. Garrett Wait scored his fifth of the season for the Minutemen, with George Mikas first of the year as the deciding count. Filip Lindberg had to be sharp in the net and finished with 28 saves, including 10 in the third period.

NCHC

No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth def. Miami (OH), 6-3

After narrowly beating the Miami RedHawks on Friday-evening, the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs came up with a slightly more convincing victory on Saturday-evening. 13 Bulldogs put their name on the score sheet, including Cole Koepke, who scored twice in the match. Ryan Fanti had to be sharp and made 32 saves in the win.

No. 9 Omaha def. No. 2 North Dakota, 5-4

The Omaha Mavericks showed their game against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, they didn’t let that happen on Saturday. In a wild 20-minute opening, the Mavs came out with a 3-2 lead.

Goals from Taylor Ward and Kevin Conley gave Omaha enough of a kiss in the third to pick up their fourth win against a ranked opponent this season. Special teams proved vital to Omahas’ victory as they went 3-5 with the man advantage while conceding just one power play goal to the Fighting Hawks. Chayse Primeau, Mav’s top scorer, scored his sixth of the season, while Isaiah Saville again had to come in big with 43 saves for his eighth win of the season.

WCHA

No. 8 Bowling Green def. No. 18 Michigan Tech, 5-2

The Bowling Green State Falcons improve to 4-0 against ranked opponents after completing the weekend sweep over the Michigan Tech Huskies. This despite the fact that the Huskies had a 2-1 lead after the first period. Alex Barber had a great game, scoring twice, including the game winner, while assisting another.

Northern Michigan def. Ferris stands, 5-3

For the fourth time this season, the Northern Michigan Wildcats take down the Ferris State Bulldogs as they win another offensive fight. After neither team scored in the first period, the Wildcats exploded for three in the second. The teams traded goals in the third, but the Wildcats held on to complete the weekend’s sweep. Griffin Loughran and Andre Ghantous each scored a goal and an assist, with Colby Enn’s second goal of the season (both against Ferris State) ultimately winning the game.

Sunday January 31

Atlantic hockey

Bentley def. Air Force, 6-3

The Air Force Falcons will remain scoreless if they hit the Bentley Falcons on Sunday, even both teams seemingly couldn’t miss in the third period. Seven goals were scored in the final stanza, with Bentley finding the back of the net four times, more than enough to win their third game of the season. Jakov Novak and Luke Santerno each had three-point evenings, with Matt Gosiewski providing both a goal and an assist for the Falcons.

Hockey East

No. 17 Providence def. New Hampshire, 3-2

The Providence Friars completed the weekend sweep of the New Hampshire Wildcats in an almost similar fashion to their victory on Friday, scoring four goals in the last 20 minutes. On Sunday, the Wildcats were on a 2-0 lead in the closing period, but Providence came out with three goals in less than four minutes to take the lead. The Friars, and net less Jaxson Stauber, shut it down from there and improve to a 7-5-4 record. Stauber eventually made 28 saves in the game, with Tyce Thompson scoring his sixth goal of the season and now tied for the team leader in scoring with 12 points.