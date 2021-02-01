Ravichandran Ashwin outwits Ajinkya Rahane at TT table in IPL 2020 throwback video





Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to harass the English batsmen with ball in hand in the upcoming four-game test series starting next Friday. However, before spinning a web around the visiting batsmen, ‘Ash’ tried a different version of spin and, for a change, happened to be in Table Tennis. R Ashwin plays Ajinkya Rahane in table tennis Although R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have been Team India’s testing specialists for the past several years, the duo represents Delhi Capitals in IPL and it so happened that DC had recently released a video of Dream11 IPL 2020 where the two players are seen engaged in an interesting table tennis match and in the end, it’s the veteran coffee that emerges triumphantly. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Spinner Murugan Ashwin dedicates Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to his late mother Ashwin & Rahane in Dream11 IPL 2020 The Tamil Nadu cricketer had a very good run in the 13th edition of the tent tournament as he finished with 13 scalps from 15 matches. Meanwhile, ‘Jinx’, on the other hand, managed to score 113 runs in the nine games he was allowed to play for the franchise. READ: Ajinkya Rahane has a message for Suriya & ‘Soorarai Pottru’; Ashwin makes another suggestion Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020 The Shreyas Iyer-led team that finished third last season have been on a good track this year with a clinical performance on the field. They were also considered one of the big favorites to win the showpiece. Nevertheless, they had to endure a few setbacks at the back of the competition phase. Delhi beat Bangalore in their final group game to finish second in the points table and clashed against mighty Mumbai in Qualifier 1 which they lost to a whopping 57 runs after being cut to 0/3 in the second over in a stiff chase of 201. Iyer & Co. then defeated the Orange Army in Qualification 2 and attempted to rewrite history against Rohit Sharma’s brigade in the top conflict but it was not to be as the reigning champions made it a one-sided affair by registering a five wicket victory behind 157. In fact, Delhi couldn’t become the top five-time champion even once in this year’s tournament in all four matches the two sides had played in (two league matches + playoff and final). ALSO READ: Anil Kumble praises Jasprit Bumrah for mimicking his bowling action in recent net session Stay tuned for the latest IND VS AUSnews, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUSschedule, IND VS AUSmatches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS AUS extravaganza.







