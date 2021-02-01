Tua Tagovailoa believes he is the Miami Dolphins franchise QB but says he has to ‘prove it’





DAVIE, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa believes he can be the Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback, but knows he has to prove it with better play in Year 2. Tagovailoa comes from a rookie season in which he went 6-3 with a 64.1% completion rate, 14 touchdowns in total and five interceptions. But the former Alabama star was replaced twice in the fourth quarter by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and at times struggled to effectively throw the ball to the field. With the Dolphins in the thick of the off-season quarterback speculation for the second straight year, Tagovailoa was asked if he’s convinced Miami is all in on him as the franchise quarterback. “In my head and in my heart I hope so,” Tagovailoa said Monday during an interview with Sirius Mad Dog Radio. “With the way it went last year, you always have to prove that you are doing better, and I want to do better too.”

1 Related Dolphins coach Brian Flores told ESPN last month that he is “excited about the future with Tagovailoa,” and the dolphins believe in him. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier also said last month that Tagovailoa is their starting quarterback and that they are happy with his development. This off-season will prove whether the Dolphins’ strong public commitment to Tagovailoa matches their actions, with multiple options potentially available, including hapless Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that Watson has filed for a transaction, while ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Watson has Miami high on his list of favorite trading destinations. The Dolphins are one of the few teams with the design capital to potentially lure a Watson trade. Tagovailoa told Sirius Mad Dog Radio that he had not heard Watson’s trade rumors until his agent told him about it, but “that would be beyond my control anyway”. “That would be a decision of the Dolphins organization,” he said. “I have to determine what I can master – work hard and do well next season.” Tagovailoa was also honest in his evaluation of his 2020 season, saying he would describe my rookie season as below par. Last season didn’t live up to my expectations. If the dolphins make progress with Tagovailoa, as is their current plan, the focus would be on his improvement in Year 2. He told The Dan Patrick Show that there is a “big difference” in his health in this low season compared to last year. when he had major hip surgery, and he can focus on improving mental elements of his game this year. The Dolphins have already made a focus on building around Tagovailoa in the early 2021 low season, including hiring his former Elite 11 high school camp coach Charlie Frye as their quarterbacks coach. They also spent a lot of time at the Senior Bowl getting to know the Alabama star receiver DeVonta Smith and run back Najee Harris; both suit the dolphins’ attacking needs, have a good relationship with Tagovailoa, and could be options for Miami to select with any of their first-round design picks (Nos. 3 and 18). When asked by Sirius Mad Dog Radio about reuniting with Smith, Tagovailoa admitted that the two have already spoken a few times about reviving their off-season Crimson Tide magic. He noted that it would be “very special” and “very exciting”, referring to their chemistry.

