Cricket flour? Mealworms? The insects are coming and can put people with food allergies at risk

You’ve probably read about the latest food trends: insects. They are easy to grow, packed with protein, and can be ground into flour and other ingredients used in restaurants and packaged foods.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recently announced that mealworms are safe for human consumption, sparking a race to provide cheap, functional insect ingredients to manufacturers clamoring for new options. Don’t expect the US to be far behind.

The fact is, you are probably already eating ingredients derived from insects. Shellac, used for crunchy candy coatings and pastry glazes, is made from a secretion of the female lac bug common in India and Southeast Asia. And carmine, the red food coloring used in everything from baked goods to drinks, is derived from the cochineal, a cactus parasite that is dried and ground into a powder.

Now, with a proliferation of new insect-derived ingredients on the horizon, a new study shows that some insect-based ingredients can be problematic for people dealing with shellfish allergies. Here is a press release from Edith Cowan University detailing a study that identifies 20 proteins found only in cricket products that have the potential to cause serious allergic reactions.

Safely put bugs on the menu

NEWS RELEASE27-JAN-2021 – Edith Cowen University

The thought of eating insects is stomach twitching for many, but new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) sheds light on allergy-causing proteins that can pose serious health risks for people with shellfish allergies.

The research, published in the journalFood chemistry,identified 20 proteins found in cricket food products that can cause severe allergic reactions.

The project was led by Professor Michelle Colgrave from ECU’s School of Science and the CSIRO.

Professor Colgrave said crickets and other insects could hold the key to feeding the estimated 9.7 billion people on Earth by 2050.

“More than 2 billion people around the world already eat insects on a daily basis, and they could be a sustainable solution by providing proteins that supplement traditional animal protein sources,” she said.

“Crickets are high in protein, rich in nutrients and considered environmentally friendly.

“Numerous studies have shown that eating insects provides gut health benefits, lowers blood pressure, and is rich in antioxidants at the same time.”

Insects can have a strong reaction

While insects show promise as an alternative protein source and are identified by Agrifutures as an emerging industry with great potential, their allergenic properties are a concern.

While the world is looking for new and more sustainable forms of food, people with allergenic properties must also be taken into account and that is where Professor Colgrave’s research fits in.

“This study showed significant overlap in allergenic proteins found in cricket food products and those in crustaceans such as crabs and shrimp,” she said.

“That’s because crickets, mealworms and other insects are closely related to crustaceans.

“Allergies to shellfish affect up to 2 percent of people worldwide, but vary by age and region, and people who are allergic to shellfish are likely to react to insects.”

Being an allergen doesn’t mean using insects as a food source, but it does mean that insect-based foods should be tested and properly labeled to make sure people with allergies don’t accidentally eat them.

Tracking the bugs

The research team from ECU, CSIRO, James Cook University and Singapore’s National Agency for Science Technology and Research compared proteins from roasted whole crickets and cricket powder products with known allergens.

Their results can now be used to detect allergens from crickets in food products that can support allergen labeling and safe food production.

‘Protein extraction protocols for optimal protein measurement and quantification of arginine kinase from cricket Acheta domesticus for food safety assessment’ was published in Food chemistry and can be found on the Journal’s web page.