Soccer training carries a higher risk of concussion than games, the study suggests





College soccer players suffered far more concussions during training than during games, medical researchers reported Monday, a finding that certainly adds to the years-long debate about regulating exercise regimens in sports. Much less clear is whether the college sports industry will nationalize security reforms like the one passed by the NFL, which limits the number of practices stuffed per season, or some college conferences. But with the NCAA and its members facing urgent decisions on other fronts, including the coronavirus pandemic, far-reaching new rules are unlikely to be forthcoming. The authors of the new study published in JAMA Neurology, a peer-reviewed journal, found that 72 percent of the concussions they assessed over five college football seasons occurred during practice. And while the preseason training accounted for about a fifth of the time the researchers studied, they found that nearly half of the concussions occurred during that period. Changes to the game rules, they wrote, are an important part of protecting athletes during competitions, but they argued that revisions to training activities before and during the season could significantly reduce concussions.

The biggest surprise was the size of the data, not just the trend of the data, said Dr. Michael A. McCrea, lead author of the study and professor of neurosurgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he is co-director of the Center for Neurotrauma Research. Most people, scientists or not, are aware that there is more full contact activity in the preseason than in the regular season, so I’m not sure the trend of that finding comes as a surprise, he continued. But maybe the size of it. In an editorial also published in JAMA Neurology Monday, two other brain injury experts described the study’s findings as shocking, especially given the statistics on concussion and head exposure, known as HIE, during contractually regulated practices. in the NFL. Professional teams are not allowed to hold more than 14 padded practices during the regular season. In the 2019 NFL’s regular season, less than 7 percent of concussions occurred during training, according to the league data. Concussions in games are inevitable, but concussions in practice are preventable, the experts, Dr. Robert C. Cantu and Christopher J. Nowinski, who were not authors of the McCrea-led study, wrote in their editorial. Practices are controlled situations where coaches have almost complete authority over the HIE risks taken by players.

Even when they acknowledged that the NCAA had made recommendations and pushed for wider changes, they were keen to note that guidelines are not rules. The NCAA, which takes its authority from its member schools, did not immediately comment on Monday. In a speech in January, Mark Emmert, the president of the NCAAs, said the association had made tremendous progress on concussion protocols, perhaps a reference to a 2015 mandate that every school in a Power 5 conference annually review its concussion guidelines. submits it to a national committee. . (That procedure was abandoned during the coronavirus pandemic.) Speaking at the NCAA convention, Emmert urged, without elaboration, to add some teeth to our health and safety protocols and said there should be a system that holds each other accountable for the commitments we make to those Promote, defend and implement protocols. But the NCAA’s legislative process is grueling, and few sports companies are as vast and disjointed as Division I football. While the NCAA sets practice time and enforces rules around things like transfers and recruitment, the conferences that play football within Division I have a immense daily power and they set policies that may vary from one league to another. For example, in 2016, the Ivy League, which plays in the football championship subdivision, did not ban the football bowl subdivision that attracts the most money and attention, banning full-contact hits during all regular season practice sessions. The rule stands alone, the editorial noted, nearly five years later. The NCAA itself has often stuck to what it describes as recommendations to combat concussion risks, including that exercising three days a week during the regular season involves no or minimal contact. The NCAAs approach, the study authors claimed, has had a limited effect in reducing the incidence of concussions.

The findings published Monday were a long time in the making. In the study, conducted at six Division I schools participating in a research consortium partially funded by the NCAA and the Pentagon, 658 soccer players wore helmets with accelerometers. At the end of the 2019 season, when the investigation was completed after recording more than 528,000 head strikes in five seasons, 68 of the controlled players had suffered a concussion. The researchers tracked players at Air Force, Army, North Carolina, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Jumping practices were not included, McCrea said. Crucially, researchers have found variations in the head’s exposure to collisions between individual players, even among teammates playing the same position, McCrea said. Certain teams practice differently from other teams, and certain players play differently from other players, McCrea said. Aside from any overarching strategies that could emerge, he said, athletes should make more local efforts to try and reduce risk. There is a shared responsibility here: for the scientists providing the evidence, for policymakers, for institutions and coaches and players, he said. I think we all have a responsibility.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos