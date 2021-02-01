Sports
What does signing Eddie Rosario mean for Amed Rosarios’s future with the Cleveland Indians? (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio Eddie Rosario’s signing over the weekend answered one big question for the Cleveland Indians in 2021, but it might have created one more. What will the team do with two Rosarios on the squad? Amed, the shortstop acquired in the Francisco Lindor trade last month, appears to be a strange match with the club. Will Chris Antonetti and the front office try to make a trade before the camp opens? Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga discussed the possibilities on Monday’s Cleveland Baseball Talk Podcast.
Can’t see the audio player on your mobile?click here.
Other topics covered on Mondays include:
- Where does Eddie Rosario fit into Terry Franconas’ line-up?
- Did St. Louis just become NL Central’s favorite by trading for Nolan Arenado?
- Will Spring Training Be Postponed Or Start On Time?
More coverage of Indians
Cesar Hernandez passes physically to confirm his deal with Cleveland Indians
Few questions from catcher and DH in 2021, but depth can be an issue: Cleveland Indians Top 10 at the moment
Cleveland Indians Free Agency, Trade Rumors & More: Your Questions Answered on Hey Hoynsie LIVE (podcast)
Which outfielders survived the 2020 demolition derby? Cleveland Indians Top 10 at the moment
Addition of Cesar Hernandez gives Cleveland Indians good value and trading opportunities
Jos Ramrez, Csar Hernndez and a plethora of young shortstops highlight infield depth: Cleveland Indians Top 10 at the moment
Let’s see who’s in the bullpen for 2021: Cleveland Indians Top 10 Right Now
Shane Bieber and Zach Plesac Top Deep List of Starting Pitcher Options: Cleveland Indians Top 10 Right Now
