18-year-old arrested for ‘tornado’ of vandalism at Hanging Rock Cricket Club cafe





An 18-year-old Woodend man has been arrested after allegedly trashing a Victorian cricket club and a nearby cafe during the early hours of Australia Day.

Hanging Rock Cricket Club staff say they had no insurance and would have to pay thousands of dollars to replace damaged items The cafe where the teen allegedly broke into remained relatively unscathed Kyneton police said the teen was released pending a subpoena and would be charged and appear before Kyneton Magistrates Court at a later date. Todd Place, president of Hanging Rock Cricket Club, said there was extensive damage to the club’s walls, ceilings, doors, windows and appliances, including the TV, the cake warmer, and the commercial refrigerator. “It was really like a tornado had gone off in the club room,” he said. “The toilet has been kicked in, the doors have been kicked down, every window has gone, the fire extinguisher has been turned off, and on top of that graffiti. “You look at the graffiti and you might think it’s personal, but I don’t think it is. “I think someone just decided to have a little fun, it’s just pointless.” Police say the young man who allegedly caused the damage will be charged. ( Supplied: Hanging Rock Cricket Club ) no insurance Clinton Sterlson, the club’s secretary, said the damaged property was worth several thousand dollars and that repairing the building would also cost a few thousand more. “The club itself will have to spend quite a few thousands of dollars on things like refrigerators, microwaves and other things,” he said. Mr Place said the club had no insurance, but the building was insured by the city council. “In retrospect, we probably should have,” said Mr. Place. “But you never expect such a thing to happen.” The nearby Hanging Rock Cafe was broken into on the same night, but only sustained a small amount of damage. Every piece of equipment in the club was damaged, as well as the walls and ceilings. ( Supplied: Hanging Rock Cricket Club ) Only a few port-a-loos left Mr. Sterlson said the cricket club now only had some port-a-loos supplied by the council. “Obviously we don’t have any locker rooms this year, we don’t have any club room facilities,” said Mr. Sterlson. “Thanks to COVID we have not been able to have anything like a club function since last year, we were just starting to organize something.” Mr Place said the act did not appear to be financially motivated because expensive items such as the cricket set and some iPads were not taken. “To go in and see it completely destroyed was a real kick in the guts,” said Mr Place. “We’ve worked hard to get to where we are now, and now in a way we have to get back to zero and start over.” The club organizes a number of fundraising events to cover the cost of the damaged items. Find more local news

