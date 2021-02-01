11-time football state champion Mendon transitioning to an 8-player game in 2021

MENDON, MI – For nearly four decades, Mendon set the standard for small school football in Michigan.

Now the 11-time state champion Hornets is looking to bring their dominance to the 8-player game from the fall.

Mendon is the last of several southwest Michigan football programs to join the 8-player ranks, and for the Hornets, the decision came down to enrollment and the number of kids competing on the roster.

At the end of the day, we only did it based on where our numbers are from sign-up and everything else, said Mendon head coach Bobby Kretschman. Gone are the days when 10 or 12 children play football in a class. We have a good, solid group of freshmen coming in, and I think people might be looking at that, but that clouds our grades.

in our high school we probably have about 14 kids up to our Rocket (youth soccer program) so this was the way to go.

It was not an easy decision, but at the end of the day we had to make the best decision for our children.

– Mendon coach Bobby Kretschman talks to his team ahead of a soccer game against Centerville on Thursday, October 8 at Mendon High School. Patrick Nothaft | MLive.comPatrick Nothaft | MLive.com

The discussion about the transition to 8-player football started in Mendon a few years ago and when the move reached the school board, it received unanimous support.

We’ve been talking about it, probably for the past two years, Kretschman said. We wanted to keep it up a bit, but it’s exactly where everything is going. We still have a good group of kids playing, and it has nothing to do with not being competitive, it was just where the numbers are and where the schools of our size are going.

You’re looking at the playoffs, and if we’re looking at the (8-player) Division 1, we’re about in the middle, so it’s not like we’d show up and the biggest team there. It just suited us better with the numbers we have.

Small schools across the state have taken up 8-player football as a way to keep the game alive amid low enrollment numbers, including six of the Mendons 12 state champion enemies dating back to their first title under Roger Smith in 1982.

In southwest Michigan, small school teams of eleven players have also found it difficult to fill out a schedule without traveling across the state.

Making the switch to 8-player football allowed Mendon to join Tier 1 of the Southwest Michigan 8-Man Football League, where it will compete against Bloomingdale, Fennville, Bangor, Marcellus, Martin and Gobles as part of the 2021 conference schedule .

Fans in Mendon were introduced to 8-player football for the first time this year as the Hornets JV team played the even-numbered game.

While the Mendon loyalists care about their legendary football program, Kretschman said it was good to introduce the new model at the sub-varsity level a year earlier.

I think it probably helped that we played our 8 man JV schedule this year, so people got to experience that a little bit, and we were still playing football at the end of the day.

The game is going to teach those valuable life lessons that we know are there, and would do as safely as possible. I think it is our job as coaches and as a school district to make sure that children end up in a safe place to play the game. So that’s why we did what we did.

Mendon coach Bobby Kretschman speaks with his team after beating Climax-Scotts in the regional final on Saturday, November 4 at John Schwartz Field. (Patrick Nothaft | MLive.com)Patrick Nothaft | MLive.com

The Hornets captured their first state title under Roger Smith in 1982 and went on to win 10 more in 10 championship games with Hall-of-Fame coach John Schwartz at the helm, with the last crown in 2011.

In the 8-player rankings, Mendon has the chance to join Lawrence as the only teams in MHSAA history to have won state championships at both levels, and Kretschman said the change is adding some excitement to his return roster.

I think there is a bit of excitement about it, to be fair, he said. We had good off-season conditioning since we got the go-ahead to do some conditioning. The kids are excited, and at the end of the day, I think they are just happy that they can still go out and have a ball with their friends.

I think last year this showed us that it doesn’t matter if you play with seven other guys or ten; you just want to play.

There are certainly some differences between the two styles, particularly the smaller field size and more open space due to fewer players in the 8-man game, which may present coaches with some early schematic challenges, but Kretschman is quick to point out that the things that most important in 11-player are still vital in Mendons new gridiron look.

It’s a different game style and as a staff we put a lot of time together basically keeping the same principles we have in blocking and stuff but we just tried to take what we know about 11 man and bring it to 8 man, but then make the adjustments we know will be needed.

We’ve been to clinics, we’ve had countless meetings to make sure they’re all on the same page so we can get off the ground with the kids.

Schedule and everything aside, you still have to make plays in the open space, and you have to do the same things in 11 man, where you let kids buy in and everyone work towards the same goal.

It will still be our brand of football, he added. Blocking and tackling would still win the game, would work just as hard as we always have, and expectations for our kids won’t change.

Blocking, tackling and the quintessential brand of Mendon football will still be there, there will be just three fewer players on the field.

