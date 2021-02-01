The return of Channel 4 would be a major, poignant development for Test cricket | England in India 2020-21

F.ten seconds to live. Call Richie Benaud and Tony Greig. Paging Michael Atherton and Ian Smith and Dermot Reeve. Ten seconds. Dust off the analyst’s truck and activate the Snickometer. Apply a final coat of varnish to Mark Nicholas. Five seconds. Everyone to positions. In the row of the Lou Bega in three two one.

Sadly, since the intention is to get the old gang back together for one more job, it’s unfortunately tempting, but at this point you’re running into some logistical issues. For starters, Atherton is contracted with Sky Sports. Nicholas is signed to TalkSport, while Benaud and Greig are sad about the heavy rain delay in the sky. Probably best to take the Indian TV feed for now.

Nevertheless, for those of a certain age, the prospect of Channel 4 winning the broadcasting rights to the England Test series against India, although yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, feels like an important, perhaps even poignant development. Above all, it would revive a partnership that spawned some of the most memorable sports ever on our screens between 1999 and 2005, reinventing what a sport could look and sound like. It’s easy to forget how controversial all this was at the time. The end of the BBC’s hold on Test cricket was hotly debated in parliament.

Smoking traditionalists promised never to see the sport again. A Daily Telegraph editorial warned of Channel 4’s plan to ruin Test cricket with multiculturalism and inappropriate razzmatazz.

What happened instead, for a nation that had grown up with the austere, creamy white undertone of Tony Lewis, was like stepping through a mirror. Everything about Channel 4s coverage, from the titles to the camera work and sound to the presentation, felt like it had been sent in from the future. Looking back now, it is remarkable how little dated: from the fascinating Saturday morning masterclasses with Brian Lara and Shane Warne to the technologies such as Snicko and Hawk-Eye that are still a staple of today’s coverage.

Most important of all was the tone. What set the coverage on Channel 4 apart was that it was curated by people who loved cricket so plainly and unashamedly and wanted to tell everyone about it. For most of my childhood in the suburbs, cricket had felt like a dirty little secret, a stigma, a fancy obsession. The kind of thing that marked your street as a little strange. Channel 4 reassured us, lifted us up, made us feel comfortable in who we were.

At that point, when we get to the traditional center-column break, you’re probably thinking something along the lines of, yes Jonathan, very nice. But is this really anything more than an exercise in pointless pink nostalgia?

The answer is, we still don’t really know, and not just because of the small possibility that Sky or BT could grab a final ditch for the rights. The real unknown, however, is whether this short-lived love triangle between a sport and a broadcaster and an audience even exists in an age of streaming services and snackable video clips.

Channel 4’s coverage of Test cricket from 1999 to 2005 was way ahead of its time and culminated in a great time for English cricket. Photo: Tom Jenkins / The Guardian

The idea of ​​a whole new generation of potential young fans applying for county membership after encountering the Chennai test at 6am seems fanciful, charmingly outdated. The free-to-air debate over English crickets seems to have been raging in one form or another for a generation. With the paywalls disappearing, with the BBC first and now Channel 4 seemingly rediscovering their hunger for the game, the temptation is to wonder if it still matters.

And really, the overriding sensation here is not optimism but sadness: about English cricket’s failure to take advantage of its 2005 bubble, about how the game deliberately withdrew from its audience for over a decade. Sky has clearly done a great job for those who can afford it. It’s not the culprit here. The real negligence came from those at the England and Wales Cricket Board who willingly sold them the lot, even wrapping up the free highlights on Channel 5: a utter embolism of a channel watched by half a million idiots curious about nothing but home makeovers and secrets of the Hitler bunker.

It’s horrifying that we still don’t know the long-term impact of those decisions. The current generation has been brought up on the gospel of 2005. But those who grew up later, without the means to pay Sky, will have had little or no exposure to live international cricket. Perhaps this is why of the 10 male England Test players born since 1995, eight were privately trained.

But maybe they came from the wrong angle. Maybe we sometimes get a little fixated on concepts like outreach and legacy and the great unconverted. And in any case, what the industry calls linear TV has had a fantastic year: traditional television sport, locked up in our homes, has seen an unlikely resurgence. India – England at 4am the sport may not be gaining many new fans. But it can just win back a few longtime fans, a few dilapidated fans, the same mix of curious, casual, and dedicated that every sports audience relies on.

Above all, a new series is just around the corner, a meeting between two lovable teams, and frankly, the more people can watch it, the better. We may not be able to leave the house, but at least we get Root against Kohli. Stokes to Ashwin. Sagittarius to Bumrah. We could even get some inappropriate razzmatazz if we were lucky.

This article was amended on February 1 to remove the erroneous statement that no non-privately educated child born since 1995 had entered England to play.