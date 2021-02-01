7 Candidates for Gamecocks Breakthrough in South Carolina in 2021 | south carolina

COLUMBIA If the year was 6 under Will Muschamp, the recruitment would be rejected. But it’s Year 1 under Shane Beamer, and he’s taking anyone he can get.

With a little drawing class in December and not much help expected when Wednesday comes the second national signing day of the period, Beamer has scoured the transfer portal and junior colleges for potential clients. South Carolina needs players and playmakers as the coach got no favors with the roster he inherited.

He’s already made some progress, with a few players able to make an immediate impact. Other holdovers fill a list of potential breakout candidates for 2021.

MarShawn Lloyd

Run back

Redshirt freshman

His story was the greatest unwritten story last year, and one that, strangely enough, didn’t have that big of an impact either.

Lloyd would become the next Marcus Lattimore, a blue-chip prospect who will be the star of the next generation. Then on the second day of camp in August, he went down with a torn ACL. His backup, Kevin Harris, rushed to 1,138 yards, the second-best total in the SEC and only the ninth player in school history to break 1,000 yards.

Who knows if Lloyd would have done what Harris did? All that was clear was that his coaches and teammates raved about him and if the backup was this good Lloyd would have been incredible.

With both in the backfield this year, USC could be SMU’s Pony Express without the scandal.

Jordan Burch

Defensive ending

Sophomore

The highest-rated member of the signing class played in eight games with 19 tackles, 2 for a loss and one fumble recovered. His grades weren’t spectacular, but not bad for a true freshman who played behind JJ Enagbare, who bagged the SEC’s position right.

Enagbare returns, but the Gamecocks have a new defensive coordinator and presumably a new plan that can show both.

Dakereon Joyner

Wide receiver

Red shirt junior

In his first full season with receiver (he had to return to quarterback after three weeks in 2019), Joyner caught just seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, while rushing twice for 61 yards and another score. The receiving corps was so bad last year and the quarterback’s play so inconsistent that almost no real receiver got a chance to shine (except for Shi Smith, the go-to man before the season started).

It’s the same chance this year, and bigger since Smith is gone. The Gamecocks still don’t have any known merchandise with the receiver, so why wouldn’t Joyner finally get his earnings as an explosive playmaker?

Some growing pains, but that’s part of learning the game, Joyner said. I learn a lot from Shi, everything he does, I try to take over and play in my own way.

Cam Smith

Cornerback

Redshirt sophomore

Smith had 16 tackles and two interceptions in eight games, and his playing time increased during the second half of the season. It had to be as the Gamecocks had several members of the secondary opt-out after Will Muschamp was fired.

After the season, a lot more came about. USC needs someone in the defensive backfield and Smith, as one of the most experienced players left, should take advantage of this.

Cam had a really good training camp, Muschamp said. He played very well.

Jordan Strachan

Outside linebacker

Red shirt junior

Strachan was tied with 10sacks for the Georgia state national lead last year, setting a school record with 14 tackles for loss. He is one of many transfers that Beamer has found in the portal.

He was listed as an outside linebacker in Georgia State, so it remains to be seen where the hell plays at USC, whether he’s at the Buck-pass rusher spot that helm Enagbare and Burch or somewhere else.

He showed great power and presence, GSU ​​coach (and former USC assistant) Shawn Elliott told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last season. He got to know how to strip football and get it out of the hands of the quarterbacks.

Jason Brown

Quarterback

Red shirt junior

Half of a package deal from St. Francis (Pa.), Brown got permission to join the USC last week. The Gamecocks QB room is very thin, with two-game starter Luke Doty, walk-on Connor Jordan, and real-life freshman Colten Gauthier, so Brown won’t just be a practice team player.

He completed more than 62 percent of his passes for 3,084 yards, 28 touchdowns and six FCS-level interceptions last year. He ran 46 times for 209 meters (an 84 meter net with bags in it) and another score. Expect Brown and Doty to fight for the runway during spring practice.

EJ Jenkins

Wide receiver

Red shirt junior

The other half of the St. Francis pack, Jenkins and Brown, have been playing together since high school. His stats (39 catches, 779 yards, 13 touchdowns) are just as striking as his readings (6 feet-8, 235 pounds).

Even if Brown doesn’t win the runway, it’s hard for a QB to miss a 6-8 receiver.

It was certainly great to have those guys on board. I think some teams definitely dropped the ball in recruiting when those guys came out of high school, Beamer said. You look at their band, they are SEC footballers.