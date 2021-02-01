Sports
UMD hockey notes: Soderberg is once again WCHA Goaltender of the Month
Minnesota Duluth junior goalkeeper Emma Soderberg has been named the WCHA Women’s Goalkeeper of the Month for January, the second straight month she has received the honor.
Soderberg recorded a save percentage of .981 and 0.50 goals against the average in January, saving 156 times on 159 shots to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-2 record after the holiday break.
Soderberg is on track for a record season for a Bulldogs goalkeeper with her .963 save rate and 0.94 goals against average. No UMD goalkeeper has ever finished with a save percentage higher than .948 or a goal against the average of less than 1.33. She is one of five goalkeepers at UMD to have at least five shutouts in a season, with the only season record being Kayla Black’s 10 in 2014-15.
The Bulldogs are away this week before playing four-straight games against Minnesota State-Mankato on February 12-13 in Mankato and February 19-20 in Duluth.
Injury report
The Bulldogs women’s hockey team was without junior forward Kylie Hanley and second defender Taylor Stewart on Saturday. Both suffered lower body injuries in Friday’s win over St. Cloud State, which required teammates to help Hanley off the ice while giving her left leg advantage. UMD coach Maura Crowell had no update on the future status of both players from Saturday evening. Crowell will meet the media again on Wednesday afternoon at her weekly Zoom press conference.
As for the UMD men’s program, they were without first-year goalkeeper Zach Stejskal due to an injury this weekend. Stejskal did not make the trip to Oxford, Ohio, for the Miami clearance. Freshman forward Luke Mylymok also remained unavailable, but Sandelin said he would be back for this weekend’s rematches with Miami on Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.
Update polls
The Bulldogs women kept their number 6 in last place at 8-4 USCHO.com Division I Women’s Poll on Monday. They are fourth in the WCHA Standings after the St. Cloud State sweep, just three points behind first place Minnesota in the WCHA Ranking.
The UMD men moved up one place at 10-5-2 to No. 5 in the USCHO.com Division I men’s poll after the two wins in Miami last week. The Bulldogs are tied for second in the NCHC with St. Cloud State, five points behind leading North Dakota.
