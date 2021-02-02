Merv Hughes added to cricket Hall of Fame





Former Australian fast bowler and cult hero Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Hughes is the second former player to be inducted this summer – and 56th overall – after 1868 Aboriginal tour champion Johnny Mullagh. A key figure in Australia’s return to the top of the Test cricket rankings, Hughes’ career spanned 53 Tests and 33 ODIs from 1985-1994. He claimed 212 test wickets with an average of 28.38. “Initiation blew me away,” said Hughes. “It’s overwhelming and I am a little emotional to get next to some of the names. “I’m very happy with it.” A thriving, mustachioed figure, Hughes’ cult hero status was cemented while performing his famous bowling warm-up routine, in which he was joined by fans in the stands. The proud Victorian received his Hall of Fame trophy at the MCG for Bay 13, where his most devoted supporters often gathered. “There’s something about the guys who came into Bay 13; they were probably about my demographics, I guess,” Hughes said. “I felt very comfortable down here.” Hughes was Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1994, representing Victoria, Essex and the ACT during a first-class career spanning 14 seasons. Without hesitation, he considers the 1989 Ashes Tour to be the peak of his career and looks back fondly on Australia’s 4-0 victory over England. “Within the team, we felt like we were building somewhere,” said Hughes. “We went through a rough time and in ’89 things just clicked together.” Hughes’ career-best scores of 8-87 against the West Indies at the WACA Ground in 1988 included the last wicket of a hat-trick spanning three separate overs, two innings and two different days. “I didn’t know I was doing a hat-trick,” Hughes said. “To go out and get a wicket, Gordon Greenidge, the first ball is a huge feather in your cap. “I was a little excited about that, excited about the situation of the game and didn’t find out for a few overs that I had taken a hat trick.” A third person will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this week. Originally published February 1, 2021, 6:43 PM

